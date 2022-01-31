Advice: Life estate co-ownership is a nightmare

Dear Michael: We have set up a life estate for our farm to go to our four children. One of the children lives on the farm but does not farm. We have a good amount of money in CDs and savings and think we have enough for long-term care. Have we done everything we need to do to protect our assets from tragedy? Are we done estate planning now? – Finally Finished
Dear Finally Finished: I want to write an excerpt from a letter I received from “Cheryl” about two years ago:
“Lesson’s learned from our parents’ attempt at estate planning – never name all three of your children as co-trustees, co-executors and, ultimately, no co-joint tenancy owners. My parents were trying to be fair and believed we could work together. Expecting the best of their children did not work out.
“In hindsight, it has been a colossal error in judgement.
“Greed and hidden sibling rivalry took over on the day of the funeral and my family has been forever splintered. My parents started with nothing, but worked hard and saved over their lifetimes. My parents’ legacy has been dishonored.
“The way the estate has worked out has been heartbreaking, shameful, and wasteful. It has been a nightmare of extensive litigation and threats against my personal safety. The old adage, ‘You never truly know a person until you have to share an inheritance with them,’ is so true.”
In answer to your question, Finally Finished, do you want one of your children to feel this way 10 years after you’re are gone?
One thing you stated is one of the children lives on the family farm. However, upon your death, this property will be owned by all four children. In the letter I received quoted above, this was the incident that caused the war. One child living on the farm refuses to move out and invokes all kinds of Homestead Rights, etc., so as not to give his siblings their share.
You have much the same situation. Lesson No. 1 is never make your children partners in ownership of assets or, in your case, a life estate – which is just a wait-until-your-dead joint ownership.
Everybody looks at their children in the best possible light and actually hopes that by making these children “have to” work together, they will be better people for it. In reality, your children are not the same people who left your home and moved on at some point in time. Over time, they developed their own priorities, opinions, religions, biases, spousal influence, desires, wants and needs through their eyes – not yours.
With four children, the possibility of all four of these children developing exactly the same mores over the time since they left your home are exactly zero. Oftentimes, I find it was always the parents who provided the glue keeping the family unit together and when they’re gone, “shattered” is the perfect word for what happens.
As such, it’s time to meet with your children, have them agree as to how they will split the land up between them and then each receive an individual life estate deed to a separate piece of property from each other. If you want to see a preview of the fight coming, this meeting will open your eyes.
If they state they want to remain joint owners, then have them sign a partnership agreement stating how they will deal if any of the partners should decide to sell, or if they die, or if they become disabled or in need of long-term care
Sans such an agreement, Medicaid will come in and make a sweeping decision for everyone by selling all the property and using that one child’s one-fourth share.
You can trust your children with your lives, and with your trust, and with your love for each other – up until the day you die and you are no longer there to be the glue to hold it all together. Realize that the message in the letter from Cheryl is the norm, not the exception.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.