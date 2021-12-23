Check a few things, even if it is the ‘perfect’ plan

Michael Baron Columnist Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: We have set up our farm estate plan well. Our son farms and we have set aside money for our non-farming children to offset what he will be getting. We also carry long-term care insurance so no one should have to pay for that. We are in our late 50s and feel we have done an excellent job with our transition plans. Will anything occur in the upcoming tax bill that will upset the apple cart? – Bountiful Apple Cart

Dear Bountiful: It sounds like you have things put together very neatly. If I were to give you a check-up though, it might go along these lines.

Do you have the funds for your other children protected in any way from either estate, income, or probate fees? Do you know, most heirs experience a 25-35% reduction in their inheritance? Primarily, because of poorly held assets, a rapid downturn in the stock market or a long-term care cost higher than you had anticipated?

All your life you have built and built and built. When you hit 60 or so, it is time to a) enjoy the fruits of your labor and b) protect, protect, protect.

If you are doing things right, you should have enough money to live your life the way you would like to – even if that means sitting on a tractor during planting and harvest seasons. Or you might have other plans. One of my clients bought a ’56 Chevy Bel-Air 2-door – wonderful! An asset that will be fun while you are alive and worth more by the time you pass away.