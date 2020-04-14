Dear Michael: With the recent events in the world, we don’t know what the future will hold. We stay in our home as much as possible – easy to do on the farm – but we still need to do things like pick up groceries, the mail, all items that other people have touched or handled. This virus is unlike others as it has a long period of time – a week to 10 days – where you are infected, don’t know it and can pass it on to others before you become sick. We don’t know what to touch anymore. What’s your advice? – Virus Weary
Dear Virus Weary: I know what you mean. The first week, the social isolation (staying home) kind of felt like a vacation – now it’s starting to feel like house arrest.
I have a regimen I follow. If I have to pick something up that I don’t know who has handled it – groceries for example – I keep a close eye on anything that has been handled. If possible, I try to wear protective gloves when handling these items, but you only have so many rubber gloves. I do make certain that as soon as I get into my truck after shopping, I use bacterial killing wipes to immediately clean my hands. In the meantime, I am very mindful of not letting my hands touch my mouth or my eyes before I get them cleansed.
With mail, I pick it up and let it set for four days. The virus can live up to two days on certain surfaces so doubling that amount of time should be sufficient. Again, after I pick up my mail, I wash my hands thoroughly with anti-bacterial soap for at least 20 seconds. The same is true for any UPS or other parcels I receive. I pick them up, move them to a spot where it’ll be out of the way for four days and go wash my hands.
After four days, I know the virus, if it had been on anything that has been touched by anyone else, is now dead.
I also know that as long as I touch something else where I don’t know who touched it to immediately wash my hands for at least 20 seconds. If I can’t do this immediately, I make a conscious effort not to touch my mouth or eyes until I can get them thoroughly cleaned. I have to be especially careful as I have Asthma or COPD – nobody can tell me the difference – and I could be one of those the traditional treatments won’t work on.
Since the virus arrived in Seattle, it has gone through eight mutations already.
The problem is this. We live in a generation where we’ve never been told no, we can’t go somewhere or do something. We’ve never lived through an era where we were in fear. Our parents and grandparents lived through World War II and the ensuing Cold War when the nuclear threat was omnipresent. Some went through smallpox, diphtheria and measles outbreaks. People didn’t believe they would live forever back then and they planned accordingly.
If this gets serious enough, maybe this nation will relearn the lessons of the past, and realize they are not immortal, that medicine can’t cure everything, and there is reason to plan now because “I’m going to be here for another 20 or 30 years” might not be true.
Estate planning has sharply dropped since the elections because so many people believe the government is here to help them. They are going to find that the government, the stock market, price of oil and products, are all going to be put back into perspective again, with the value of life itself.