Discussing converting IRA to life insurance and Roth rollovers

Dear Michael: I read your column a while back and you were talking about taking qualified money – such as an IRA – and using this to buy life insurance. This policy would also pay for long-term care costs. You noted that up to $363 per day is non-taxable. If this is the case, wouldn’t I just be able to use my IRA as is and deduct the $363 day? I won’t qualify for life insurance so maybe this program isn’t for me? – Sitting Good With IRAs.

Dear Sitting Good: Actually, you are talking about two entirely different programs.

The life insurance option is only good for people who are insurable.

For those people who are considering a Roth rollover, this is another alternative with possibly better returns than a traditional Roth rollover. The IRA is converted to a ten-pay paid-up life which can purchase a life insurance policy two to three times the value of the current IRA. This policy has cash values which can be accessed tax-free by the owner, and when they die, their children receive a tax-free death benefit – less any withdrawals made by the owner.

Against market competition in a regular Roth, they are averaging around five percent or so with one compelling advantage. If the market drops, the owner doesn’t lose any of their money – they merely lose interest for one year.

Roth rollovers have become so prevalent amongst the wealthy that Congress is looking at laws to restrict people from moving their money from a 401k to a Roth if they make more than $400,000 per year or if they have more than $10 million in their 401k program.