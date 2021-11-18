Discussing life estates/taxes and the continual changes

Michael Baron Columnist Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: A few years ago, we set up a life estate for our land. Now we are wondering what the tax implications might be for doing so. At the time, we just put our children’s names on it thinking that is all we had to do. We are closing in on the five-year look back period and would hate to redo it all. Are we OK regarding any new estate tax changes that might be forthcoming?

– Almost To the Finish Line.

Dear To the Finish Line: Life estates are a different animal when compared to other estate planning techniques.

Why? Because the total value of the taxable estate will include the total value of your land at the time of death of the life estate holder. Because most life estate holder’s use a joint tenancy right on the income and use – or life estate – it means the entire value of the land will be included for estate tax purposes on the second to die estate.

This Estate Tax Credit is a difficult number to pin down right now. When Trump was president, he raised this number up to $11 million per person with a Cost-of-Living Adjustment or COLA, as it is known. This is now up to $11.5 million – after COLA adjustments.

However, it is being suggested to drop this number to either $1 million, $5 million, or back to its original amount of $5 million per person before Trump suddenly raised it. With COLA, the Estate Tax Credit is now up to about $6.5 million per person.

When you set up the life estate there was a sizeable gift involved – this being the gift of the “residual interest” in the property to your children.