Dear Michael: We know we should sit down and talk to our kids about our estate planning and what we think and hear what they think. With the holidays approaching, many of our children will be home to visit for either Thanksgiving or for Christmas. Do you think it’s a good time to visit with our kids during the holidays when there is so much going on? – Holiday Blues
Dear Holiday Blues: I’m of the opinion that any chance to talk to your children is a good chance.
Like anything, there’s a time and a place. Estate planning isn’t something you can do based on what you’re feeling today, or what your children are feeling, or what your circumstances or their circumstances might be.
Rather, it’s trying to peek into the future and realize – in your family’s case – there might be multiple outcomes and you need a plan to cover those different scenarios.
For example, many children are upset to hear that their brother is getting the farm. However, one on one with them, if you explain to them that Jr. is getting the farm but it’s based on some pretty serious conditions. Such things such as if he should quit farming or quit farming within a stated amount of time, then the land will be split evenly between all the children.
Most non-farm children feel a lot better about the farm staying together as long as their brother doesn’t ride off into the sunset to the auctioneers on the way home from the funeral.
If the non-farm child feels like they are getting shortchanged, it’s a good time to sit down and have a one-to-one about how this child dedicated his life to this farm and without him or her, this farm either wouldn’t exist to the extent it is or, perhaps, not exist at all.
If one of them took on this risky business and worked alongside of you, they deserve at least to receive a portion of the growth in the farm since they came back.
It’s also a good time – if no one is taking over the family farm – to sit down with all the kids and tell them: “Look, this is the land we own and you kids are all going to be partners in this land someday. Tell me how you’re going to be nice to one another and not cause trouble someday because you have an undivided interest in the farmland?” Let them come up with a plan today – before all the chips are on the table – how they’ll handle different scenarios. What happens if one wants to sell and the others don’t? What happens if someone gets divorced or sick and they need to put a lien on the land?
There’s a lot of different scenarios for them to cover and hash out – most of them would be covered with a good buy-sell agreement that dictates the terms of what will happen if any of the above happen. Once they agree on something, have them or an attorney jot down what they want and have them all sign and date it.
For some people, some farmers, they just don’t know how to begin this conversation with their children – farming or non-farming. They are unsure themselves what they want and, sadly, never do have this conversation with their children and never do get it into writing.
Those are the farms – in 50 percent of the cases – that end up in a huge family battle. If you love your family, make sure this doesn’t happen to them.
In this season of thanks and giving, give your family a future they can depend on.