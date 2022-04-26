Estate tax exemption may be endangered by higher land values

Michael Baron Columnist Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: We have a strange problem. In our area, land values have almost doubled – even in the middle of a drought. This means the land that we paid $400 for originally is now 10 times that amount. With the amount of land and other assets we have, we are higher than the $23 million estate tax exemption now allowed by IRS.

This feels strange because we do not seem to be making much more money than we used to. Like most farmers, we are asset rich but cash poor.

How can we reduce the value of our assets to escape estate taxation? Does IRS use county tax values? How about county average? We have a farming son and currently our taxes would be over $4 million. – Estate Taxes Again.

Dear Estate Taxes Again: It is not just in your area, sir. Land has quadrupled in value since 2005 and many farmers are now facing the reality their estates are over the current $23 million allowed per couple or half that for single people. That is the bad news.

The really shocking news is at the end of 2024, the current $23 million per couple – without government intervention – will sunset and we will return to $2 million per couple.

When Obama was president was the last time the estate tax went through a sunset provision in 2010. Before it could drop, new legislation passed to keep it at $5 million per person with cost of living adjustments (COLA) added. Everybody breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Then President Trump came in and by Executive Order raised that to $11 million with COLA in 2016 – $22 million per couple.

What will happen in 2025? It is anyone’s guess. Congress may keep the current level, they may decrease it back to $1 million per person. They may go back to the $5 million with COLA and claim they are heroes for not letting it drop to $1 million.

In your case, you have three options and two of them you are going to hate.

One, you can set up an irrevocable trust with a second-to-die life insurance inside of it and gift up to $15,000 per beneficiary to pay the premium. For $4 million, the premiums would run about 2% a year. If you are not in perfect health, they could run about 4% a year.

Farmers hate life insurance. As an estate advisor, I add up all the assets you own – land, machinery, savings, investments, everything – including any life insurance you own.

You see, life insurance has the same value as your checking account does when you are adding up assets in the estate. What most farmers see as an annoyance is equal to any other assets of the estate. If IRS treats it as such, why do farmers feel so differently about it?

Because in their mind, they would rather use their premiums to keep adding land, machinery or, in other words, continuing to exacerbate their problem with more estate taxation.

You could gift the premium amount into trust building dollars to pay for estate taxes. This fund would have to have an internal rate of return somewhere around 7-8% to equal the Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of life insurance value to the estate – if you live to be 95.

The unwelcome news is that trusts pay income taxes at 39.6% on any income over $12,000 so your estate tax trust fund would have to average around 12 to 13 percent to yield enough to pay taxes and grow.

The other option is to begin a mass gifting program using the $15,000 annual gift exemption to every heir you can think of and hope you live long enough to complete such a program before you die. Or you can give the excess over to a registered charity.

We will get further into some of these options next issue.

Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.

