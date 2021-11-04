Exploring House Interim Committee proposals on new tax

Dear Michael: Any further news on how the new tax structure will be as we move forward with our estate planning? – Caught in the Headlights.

Dear Caught in the Headlights: Perhaps, this is how the whole country is feeling right now. One part of Congress is trying to press an agenda while the other is fighting the ways and means of paying for it.

The last report was from the House Interim Committee. In this report they outlined several things. This committee is like an abitur to determine what will pass and what will not pass a vote by Congress.

The proposed capital gains tax on assets, taxed at death on any assets which have appreciated throughout your lifetime – has been taken off the table – at least until it gets to the Senate.

In lieu of this, the proposal is to roll back the estate tax limit to $5 million with an inflation index on it bringing it up to around $6.5 million per person or what it had been prior to the last tax bill. This would mean a single person could pass $6.5 million without taxes and a couple could pass $13 million. The tax rate proposed raises the rate from 40-45%.

Until any law is enacted, the current $11.2 million per person gift and estate tax amount is the same. Anyone taking advantage of these amounts will not have to face repercussions from IRS later. IRS made a ruling in February stating any changes in future laws would not allow them to “claw back” any gift or estate taxes due under the new law. Gifts for a couple can be used up to this $22.4 million dollar amount presently and until any new law becomes effective.