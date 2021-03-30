Good news: No new farm estate taxes – yet

Michael Baron Columnist Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: We have considered giving more of our property away today than waiting until the estate and gift tax law changes. We have some property we bought recently with some debt left on it and we would hold onto that while giving our children some of our older real estate that has no debt. How soon do you think we need to move on this? My health is not good as I have cancer, but I do not think I will die this year. What should I be considering?

– On the Gift Fence.

Dear On The Gift Fence: I have received a lot of calls lately about gifting lately.

Here is the deal: Currently, you can pass up to $11.5 million dollars per person and the heirs would receive a stepped-up tax basis in the property. This is the current law.

In addition, IRS has a new law that states if you exceed the $15,000 tax-free gift per person, the excess “will not have to be reclaimed” by your estate if the estate/gift tax are lowered in the future. Now, by saying “in the future,” it means if they change the law, no recapture of gifts can be applied during this tax period.

Everyone knows President Biden has talked about raising estate taxes, but he has not! He has talked about getting rid of step-up basis. In other words, when you die and leave low basis assets to your children and they sell them later, they would have to pay capital gains on the increased value over and above what you paid for them.

Therefore, your estate would have no tax, nor would your children ever pay capital gains tax – if the children do not sell the assets in the future. If you are leaving low basis farmland to a farming child, and you do not want them to sell it at any time, this loss of step-up basis would give many of them pause.