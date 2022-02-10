Having an estate plan is imperative to save the farm

Dear Michael: We have my father and mother approaching 80. They still have not done anything about their estate. Now we are approaching retirement age and our children are working with us. We do not have an estate plan either. What can we do with Dad and Mom – their health is failing – to protect the land from going to a nursing home? – Three Generations
Dear Three Generations: If you are thinking about retiring, this means that over the years working with your parents, you have developed quite an estate yourselves. Perhaps you got a break renting from Grandpa and Grandma which allowed you to grow your own estate. You all need some estate planning immediately.
Grandpa and Grandma need to think about an immediate transfer of their assets. At their age, it is likely they have some long-term care insurance. At one point, almost 40% of rural property owners purchased long-term care insurance in North Dakota, and they come from this generation. Beware though, because many people bought $80 to $100 per day coverage and have not increased it since. This does not make it useless and will be integrated into your plan.
You can transfer the property outright as a gift or you can set up a life estate whereby you or your farming children own the deed. If your farming child(ren) own the deed, you can take a second position on the life estate and receive income from this land once your parents pass, but you won’t have to go through protecting it again.
You also might want to make this a “conditional” deed that contains all sorts of conditions for your children to meet before they receive the deed in its entirety. Such items might be paying an amount to other heir children, continuing to farm for a period of time, a certain age, etc.
Once the gift is completed, you can only control this deed by these conditions. It is very possible, upon your deaths, the child(ren) who received the deed may do something incredibly stupid after you die. Not an uncommon outcome. In fact, statistics show less than 10% of third generation owners do not lose the property within five years.
Here is your game plan. Realize that costs of care range from $4,500 per month for assisted living up to $16,000 per month for critical care or dementia-related care.
Once the transfer is registered, you have started the five-year clock. In these five years, you want to make certain your parents are well cared for in their own home as long as possible.
This means taking them to medical appointments, cleaning snow from around their home, even paying for a nurse to come in periodically to keep them healthy. What little out-of-pocket expense you incur now is worth $3,000 to $16,000 a month in the future.
Let us just say one of your parents requires care in the next five years. Do not – I repeat – do not apply for Medicaid until the five-year look back period. You borrow or sell portions of the land to meet their costs. You use their Social Security, their $3,000 per month long-term care insurance benefit and you pay the difference until five years elapses.
If you do apply for Medicaid, they will take the entire farm. If you wait, you can “pay out” your parents’ estate assets for care until the five years is up. Then you can apply for Medicaid. Now, maybe you will lose $100,000 or $200,000 or more, but isn’t that still better than losing the whole farm?
Lastly, after seeing what you are going through right now, make certain you and your spouse have sufficient long-term care coverage. There are many different types of insurance these days – LTC with death benefits, benefits paid directly to you rather than reimbursing a nursing home, even plans taking your SEP and setting it up to pay long-term care costs tax-free versus what now.
We may be seeing the last generation whereby this type of planning works. In fact, in Minnesota and South Dakota, this plan no longer works. Anyone under the age of 70 will no longer have these protections in place when they reach the age of care.
Make an appointment with an estate planner today.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.