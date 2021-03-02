Is it time to give farm away or look at other options?

Michael Baron Columnist Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: We have been hearing a lot about the new administration’s proposed tax law changes – including lowering the non-taxable amount to $3,500,000. If this were to occur, it would affect nearly every farmer in the country. Should we be thinking about gifting right now? If we gift, do we lose the step-up basis in the land? What happens if we need income from our land until we die? Would we use a life estate on our property to guarantee income? – So Many Questions.

Dear So Many Questions: I have been doing estate counseling for going on 43 years. When I started the exemption was $225,000 and a wife was subject to estate taxes from her husband’s estate as she was deemed not to be an owner of any of the assets.

Here is what we know right now. Currently, the $11 million plus estate and gift tax exemption is still in place. Under the current law, this exemption is scheduled to “sunset” in 2026 or five years from now. At that time in 2026, it will return to $5 million per person without any acts by Congress in the meantime.

Also, IRS made a ruling in 2019 that it cannot collect estate taxes that would be taxed differently by the time of death. What this means, in a nutshell, is that this pertains to any gifting before the tax law changes prior to your death.

If you exceed the annual gift exclusion and use a portion of your $11 million lifetime credit today by gifting more than the annual exemption ($15,000 per person per donor per year) and the law changes later this year, or next year, IRS cannot go back against any gifts made during the current tax laws.