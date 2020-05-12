Dear Michael: We set up a life estate in 2011. Would we be affected by the change of Medicaid eligibility requirements as it’s been done longer than five years ago? We were told at the time it was sufficient. After reading your column last issue, we’re not so sure. Is there something else we should know?
– Five Years Waiting.
Dear Five-Year Waiting: Unfortunately, this law was passed by the Federal Government under the Deficit Reduction Act of 2005 and signed into law in 2006 by then President George Bush. Any changes made after that time would be subject to the new law.
How does it work? On this page is a table of Life Estate Interest and Remainder Interest tables used by Medicaid should you apply for long-term care and/or don’t have sufficient liquid assets to pay for your care.
Let’s take an example and see what happens. Let’s say at age 84 you need to apply for Medicaid because you have insufficient income and liquid assets to pay for your care. The table shows us that your Life Estate interest is 36.998% while the Remainder Interest is 63.002%. As you can see, the value of your life estate interest gets lower and lower as does your life expectancy.
Now you talk to Medicaid about having them pay for your long-term care. Medicaid will multiply the 36.998% against the Market Value of your farm. Looking at County Averages, they determine the Market Value of your farm is $1 million. Your life estate value is then $369,980.
To determine when you would be eligible for Medicaid to pay for your long-term care, Medicaid then divides this $369,980 by the average cost of care in North Dakota. The “average” cost of care for someone in North Dakota with a private room has now risen to $12,361/month or $148,332 or 29.93 months of ineligibility for Medicaid. In essence, until you “spend down” the $369,980, Medicaid won’t pay your bill.
In some cases, where your costs of care are higher, this “spend down”