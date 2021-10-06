New laws, new rules possibly coming down the pipe

Dear Michael: We have been hearing a lot about the new expenditures being proposed in Washington. How is this going to affect our farm operation? We have one child farming and two not. In our will, our farming child can buy out the other two upon our deaths at Fair Market Value or appraised value. Is this new possible legislation going to affect our estate plan? – New Laws, New Rules.

Dear New Laws, New Rules: The first thing Congress needs to do is approve the $1.2 trillion annual budget being proposed.

As it stands, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill would allocate $110 billion for roads, $73 billion for power grids, $66 billion for railways, $65 billion to expanded broadband access, $55 billion for clean drinking water, $50 billion for environment-proofing utility systems, $39 billion for public transit and $25 billion in airports, the White House reported.

Since the Senate voted to advance the bill, members of both parties have had time to amend and remove provisions from it. Congress could have voted on the bill by the time this has gone to press.

The bill will reportedly be funded in part by redirecting $205 billion in COVID-19 relief funds, the recollection of $50 billion in fraudulently paid pandemic unemployment benefits as well as states returning any of their unused federal unemployment funds, according to the American Enterprise Institute, a D.C.-based policy think tank.

Believe it or not, 17 Republican senators are in favor of the bill, and it is likely to pass. Because of the funding mechanism behind it with no new out of pocket payments or new taxes, perhaps this bill makes a lot of sense.