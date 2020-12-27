Parity in estate plan equals peace in your family

Dear Michael: We have both farmland and significant savings from our life on the farm. We have three non-farming children, one a son who wants to be able to keep as much farmland as possible whereas our two girls would just as soon sell it eventually. Is there a way to protect the farmland from Medicaid and use the savings to offset giving the son who wants the farm a little more than they do? I don’t think our kids will argue if they get different amounts, but we’re hoping they won’t. – Hoping and Praying.
Dear Hoping and Praying: If your kids don’t argue during the settlement of the estate, they would be a very rare group indeed.
In fact, recent studies have shown there is an almost a 90 percent possibility of conflict within the family during the estate settlement and of those, 42 percent were family rifts so strong that siblings or their heirs no longer speak to each other.
In a good estate plan, you would likely set up a life estate in the land for the children – which would protect the property after five years’ time. There are mistakes to avoid, however, to prevent arguments later on.
One, do not give the children “joint ownership” of the land. If you have more than one child, sooner or later one of the children, or their heirs, will want to sell their portion and the other(s) won’t want to sell. This is one of the most common reasons for estate arguments. I always pose a question to my clients when they want to do this – “Would you like to be partners with your siblings right now in the ownership of farmland?” Invariably, the answer is an emphatic “No way!” If you don’t want it, why would you think your children would be happy with it?
Two, if you give them separate parcels so they don’t trip over one another after you die, make certain:
• The children know what parcels they are being given and why.
• Use some of your savings today to set up an “equalization” fund.
Meet with all of the children before you sign the life estate deeds and put whatever conditions in the life estate transfer deed having them sign to these conditions – such as first offer to other heirs, method of valuation and purchase, etc.
Parceling up your land into smaller plots, sometimes, doesn’t make sense. For example, perhaps your parcel on one plot has the farm buildings and another has the well to provide water. In the event of an argument, one of the children could cut off the water to the farm buildings leaving the child there, literally, high and dry.
No matter how you split the parcels, there is going to be a difference in value of the parcels. You may not think it’s a big deal, but I’ve seen one child threaten another with court action if they didn’t pay the difference.
Assuming the savings you have today will be available in the future is another mistake. I’ve seen wills that say use our savings to make up any differences in value, and one or both of the parents end up needing long-term care and spending all of those funds. Current long-term lifetime costs are now reaching $500,000 per person. You need to set up a fund whereby if there is a difference in value, the children can withdraw from the fund to make up any shortfalls in values AND you need to put it somewhere that it can’t be touched by Medicaid.
Two options, one complicated, one not so much. You can set up a trust account and transfer a portion of your savings to this account to be used for this purpose. Using a trust account will protect the fund from the children’s circumstances of possible divorce, death, sickness, etc., but it can be a little complicated.
A simpler, smoother way would be to set up a jointly children-owned single premium life insurance contract. A transfer of, say, $300,000 would provide a death benefit of $500,000. This will help with inflation if you don’t die for a time.
Being in a jointly owned contract outside your estate will protect it from Medicaid after five years. Upon death, the funds are used to offset differences in the value of the land – which is specified in the initial gifting of the life estate documents.
Finding the life insurance contract may be easy. But finding someone who can handle this, making certain the life estate deeds, the wills and any other agreements necessary are dovetailing together perfectly is not. That’s why you need a farm estate counselor who can see all sides of the issue.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.