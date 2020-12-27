Parity in estate plan equals peace in your family

Michael Baron Columnist Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Follow Michael Baron Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Dear Michael: We have both farmland and significant savings from our life on the farm. We have three non-farming children, one a son who wants to be able to keep as much farmland as possible whereas our two girls would just as soon sell it eventually. Is there a way to protect the farmland from Medicaid and use the savings to offset giving the son who wants the farm a little more than they do? I don’t think our kids will argue if they get different amounts, but we’re hoping they won’t. – Hoping and Praying.

Dear Hoping and Praying: If your kids don’t argue during the settlement of the estate, they would be a very rare group indeed.

In fact, recent studies have shown there is an almost a 90 percent possibility of conflict within the family during the estate settlement and of those, 42 percent were family rifts so strong that siblings or their heirs no longer speak to each other.

In a good estate plan, you would likely set up a life estate in the land for the children – which would protect the property after five years’ time. There are mistakes to avoid, however, to prevent arguments later on.

One, do not give the children “joint ownership” of the land. If you have more than one child, sooner or later one of the children, or their heirs, will want to sell their portion and the other(s) won’t want to sell. This is one of the most common reasons for estate arguments. I always pose a question to my clients when they want to do this – “Would you like to be partners with your siblings right now in the ownership of farmland?” Invariably, the answer is an emphatic “No way!” If you don’t want it, why would you think your children would be happy with it?