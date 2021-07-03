Planning for the future when you have young children

Dear Michael: We, too, have young children that may or may not want to farm. They are just too young to tell yet. Even though our children are still quite young, our estate has grown so much over the past decade it is quite unbelievable how large it has grown. Now we must worry about estate taxes, possibly, as well as how do we provide an estate plan that deals with young children. Continue with your thoughts from last column. – Continuance
Dear Continuance: Because of the large values involved, we used to be able to trust a friend, family member or neighbor to handle our affairs for us – if we should die prematurely – and help raise our children, make life decisions for them, and spend our estate wisely in bringing them up.
Now, imagine if you have a $1 million in cash laying on your bedroom floor. If you should die, who would you trust with this much cash to spend it exactly the way you would have had you been here? Your sibling? Your neighbor? Perhaps a family friend? Now imagine that pile of cash was worth $4 million, $5 million or even more. Do your trust instincts start trending downwards? Mine do.
The only safe answer that I see is to put this money into a bank vault with clear instructions as to who has access to this pile of cash, as well as what they are allowed to spend it on – namely your children.
This is always why I think it is a great idea to have a bank trust department work as a co-trustee to manage your estate.
Now comes the clear instruction part. What kind of clear instructions would you leave as to how the cash could be accessed, why it can be accessed and by who? You would want to be concise in your instructions, yes?
As children go through their formative years, now defined as until age 30, someone must manage all your assets until they “grow”into them.
Now, let us say you want one of your children to farm. At what rate do we move farming assets to this child so they cannot get themselves in trouble?
Some people trust their children at an incredibly young age. I always warn them, it’s just not your children who you need to think about, but it is the people they are going to marry someday. Will they have the same respect as your children for the assets you have accumulated?
In my opinion, large wholesale assets should be held until children reach the age of 37. Why? Because this generation does not get married until age 30 or more. It is still true that over 70% of divorces occur within the first seven years of marriage.
Also, you will need to think about if one child is to receive the farm operation, and its value, what will the other children receive? Not often do people have an equal amount in non-farm assets to equalize the estate.
This is a difficult thing to put a number on, but the best thing to do is start doing something early. Many people set up an irrevocable life insurance trust with $1 million or $2 million of second-to-die insurance in it to provide for non-farm heirs. Second-to-die insurance is very inexpensive – especially when you are younger than 60 or so. It is incredible how much coverage you can get on the dollar.
Rather than solely building your farm estate, think about setting up a non-farm estate for the non-farming heirs. Planning ahead will save you thousand and thousands of dollars. Call a professional to discuss these or any other estate planning issues.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.