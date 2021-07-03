Planning for the future when you have young children

Dear Michael: We, too, have young children that may or may not want to farm. They are just too young to tell yet. Even though our children are still quite young, our estate has grown so much over the past decade it is quite unbelievable how large it has grown. Now we must worry about estate taxes, possibly, as well as how do we provide an estate plan that deals with young children. Continue with your thoughts from last column. – Continuance

Dear Continuance: Because of the large values involved, we used to be able to trust a friend, family member or neighbor to handle our affairs for us – if we should die prematurely – and help raise our children, make life decisions for them, and spend our estate wisely in bringing them up.

Now, imagine if you have a $1 million in cash laying on your bedroom floor. If you should die, who would you trust with this much cash to spend it exactly the way you would have had you been here? Your sibling? Your neighbor? Perhaps a family friend? Now imagine that pile of cash was worth $4 million, $5 million or even more. Do your trust instincts start trending downwards? Mine do.

The only safe answer that I see is to put this money into a bank vault with clear instructions as to who has access to this pile of cash, as well as what they are allowed to spend it on – namely your children.

This is always why I think it is a great idea to have a bank trust department work as a co-trustee to manage your estate.

Now comes the clear instruction part. What kind of clear instructions would you leave as to how the cash could be accessed, why it can be accessed and by who? You would want to be concise in your instructions, yes?