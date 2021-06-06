RMDs lead to high taxes for heirs; there are better ways

Dear Michael: We read your column last issue and we, too, are setting things up so our non-farming children receive our retirement savings when we die while the farming son is receiving the farm. Can you go into deeper detail as to some of the solutions we should be thinking about?

- On Second Thought

Dear On Second Thought: Last issue, we talked about the financially devastating results of a new IRS ruling that states heirs of “qualified plans” – SEPs, IRAs, etc. – will now have to take these funds out in 10 years’ time versus over their lifetime as it was before. Because of the aging of America, many beneficiaries will be in their top earning years when they start receiving inherited qualified money.

This is just a little noose tightening from our government which is beginning to happen – and for good reason. As a country, we are close to going broke. Our national debt now exceeds our GDP and that is not a good thing, as countries like Greece, Ireland and others who defaulted on their debt will tell you.

In addition, all the money that has been pumped into the economy via PPP loans, stimulus checks and other government programs has created a cash surplus in our country. The U.S. did not borrow this money – except internally – which means we just turned on the printing presses and made more money.

At some point, this is either going to lead to inflation (see rising housing prices) or higher interest rates (remember the ’80s?) The Fed is going to have to recover the excess cash in the economy to rebalance things and rising interest rates as well as higher taxes are in our future.