Waiting on Congress before making estate plan a mistake

Dear Michael: We have been putting off our estate planning until we understand the tax laws that might come down the road. We have a child who is farming, two who are not, and we do not have a will yet, even though we are in our late 50s. How long do you think it will take for Congress to make up its mind about these new tax issues? – Waiting On Congress.

Dear Waiting On Congress: If you wait on the federal government to make up their mind about things, look at the last few decades.

Under President Bush, we saw estate tax rates rise to $5 million per person and tax rates lowered on capital gains. However, people did not like we went to war over Weapons of Mass Destruction – only to find out later they did not exist. This was in the wake of 9/11 and we bombed an entire nation over the acts of 13 terrorists – who were mostly from Saudi Arabia. The American middle felt this was a little over the top.

That swept President Obama into office who, for the first term, did not do much because he knew the next president was likely to undo anything he did in his first term, and he wanted to get re-elected. Upon re-election, we got sweeping changes in health care, new tax rates, higher capital gains but free health care for people who could not afford health insurance. The election was the first big swing to the left, and with re-election President Obama felt emboldened to bring about these changes.