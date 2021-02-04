What happens to the farm when there is no will?

Dear Michael: We have just come back from an attorney. My father is in end-of-life care at a hospital and we wanted to know what we could do prior to the end of his life. The attorney told us my mother would inherit the entire estate and there is nothing we can do. We have a few million dollars in machinery, grain and we farm an extensive amount of farmland – most of it owned. My father has no will – even though he was in poor health. Is the advice the attorney is giving us true about there is nothing we can do?

– Nothing To Do.

Dear Nothing to Do: If your father is in a state where he cannot make competent decisions, then, yes, there is nothing your father can do about his estate. If he cannot sign legal documents or a will due to his condition prior to his death, then he will have died intestate – which in less fancy words means if you don’t have a will, then the state has directives as to how his property will be passed on to decedents.

As a psychological side, it’s always interesting for me to hear stories about people who are ill – even terminally ill – who don’t have a will. I think, perhaps, knocking around in their brain is “If I never ever face mortality, then mortality can’t get me.” Writing a will is like sending up the white flag in surrender to many people, but it really leaves their families scrambling upon their death.

Anyway, no, your father can’t do anything if he’s incompetent or unable to sign legal documents. Under most state laws, this leaves your mother as the primary beneficiary of his estate – if they’ve been married for a substantial amount of time.