What happens to the farm when there is no will?

Dear Michael: We have just come back from an attorney. My father is in end-of-life care at a hospital and we wanted to know what we could do prior to the end of his life. The attorney told us my mother would inherit the entire estate and there is nothing we can do. We have a few million dollars in machinery, grain and we farm an extensive amount of farmland – most of it owned. My father has no will – even though he was in poor health. Is the advice the attorney is giving us true about there is nothing we can do?
– Nothing To Do.
Dear Nothing to Do: If your father is in a state where he cannot make competent decisions, then, yes, there is nothing your father can do about his estate. If he cannot sign legal documents or a will due to his condition prior to his death, then he will have died intestate – which in less fancy words means if you don’t have a will, then the state has directives as to how his property will be passed on to decedents.
As a psychological side, it’s always interesting for me to hear stories about people who are ill – even terminally ill – who don’t have a will. I think, perhaps, knocking around in their brain is “If I never ever face mortality, then mortality can’t get me.” Writing a will is like sending up the white flag in surrender to many people, but it really leaves their families scrambling upon their death.
Anyway, no, your father can’t do anything if he’s incompetent or unable to sign legal documents. Under most state laws, this leaves your mother as the primary beneficiary of his estate – if they’ve been married for a substantial amount of time.
However, her taking her “marital rights” and taking the entire estate will load up her estate in a very uncertain time regarding estate taxes. Rumors are the estate taxes will again be lowered to Obama-era tax levels (around $5.7 million untaxable and the rest taxable).
Your mother will also likely have the use of the reciprocity rule whereby if she claims the entire estate and files an estate tax return for your dad, she can also claim his unused $5.7 million of credit towards taxes and have close to $12 million at her death. This has to be filed within nine months of the date of death.
Currently estate taxes only begin at $11 million plus ($22 million for couples) until the law is changed.
Now your mother has the right to receive the property under marital law. However, she has the right to disclaim any of the property she would receive as well. That’s an important distinction. If she disclaims any property, it then passes down, by state law, to the next legal heirs which are the children of the decedent. Any assets owned in joint tenancy with right of survivor automatically go to her via ownership.
Outside of all the joint tenant properties, she is allowed to disclaim assets and it will go to you, her children.
You might not think he has a lot in just his name, but machinery is typically designated in just your father’s name as your mother rarely signed for any purchases. Any grain on hand that is deemed to be a part of his business – not hers – would be separate property.
In a farm situation, it’s pretty vital to get the machinery moved from your father’s estate, not to your mother, but to the farming children. Your mom can disclaim the machinery and it will pass to you with one caveat – it will pass to all of the children who are legal heirs. If your non-farming siblings agree to give you their share, you’ve received the machinery with a stepped-up basis.
A favorite trick is to keep the machinery in Mom’s name so she can take the depreciation on the equipment to offset any income, but this only applies to current income of your dad’s estate – such as calf sales, grain contracts, or obligations to pay by other vendors to your dad’s estate.
This move just really gloms up the next move which is to purchase the machinery from Mom – like she wants that headache – and then she has to repay the taxes.
There are a great many things you can do after someone dies without a will by controlling where the assets go after death with marital disclaimers. If your mom doesn’t need them, pass them on to the people who will use them.
I recommend you talk to an estate planner about your situation.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.