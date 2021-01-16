What new changes can we expect in the future?

Dear Michael: We watched with shock and dismay about the events recently at the Capitol building, as it was being stormed with protestors. We understand that now that the Democrats won both of the run-offs in Georgia, the Democrats have control of the House and the Senate. What do you think all of this means for farm estate planning?
– Going Forward
Dear Going Forward: It’s hard to believe our nation has become so divided over political allegiances. The last time we had this type of division in the United States was during the Civil War. That’s staggering when you consider that we have killed more of each other than any foreign agent or country who meant to do us harm.
What was noticeable during Trump’s presidency is that he was a master at keeping the spotlight on himself, with almost daily reactions, firings, promises or threats. When the leader of your country is in a constant state of flux, it is difficult to think about your own personal situation, your own personal planning needed.
Believe it or not, the busiest time for estate planning was just prior to Obama becoming president, as the whole country was worried what a Democratic president would do. People scrambled to get estate planning finished to fall under Bush’s directives rather than be subject to Obama’s.
Under Trump, people believed in a sense of security that no matter what happened during the time he was president, it would be all right. Either that, or they were just so mesmerized by the constant motion at the top they forgot to look at themselves.
If electing a Democratic president is going to cause people to take a more serious look at their own estate planning issues, then it’s akin to the COVID-19 making us more aware of pandemics. You need to be proactive to protect yourself.
Although planning to avoid government intervention or taxation is important, it’s only one phase of the estate planning process. First phase is determining how to protect your estate while you’re still alive and still growing your estate in a tax heavy environment. Phase one is always from now until the time you die – what things are you going to do to move as much as you can before you die? The best estates are often those when the person only has a dollar to their name at death and has successfully passed their entire estate on to their heirs during their lifetime.
I am not advocating making huge gifts as we may see a return to IRS’s “claw-back” provisions in the near future. This means if you made a gift during the year the estate tax laws changed, IRS is allowed to “claw back” the gift or estate taxes you should have paid under the current law. It’s the only provision that allowed IRS to do a look back on gifts and tax them. It was done away with two years ago by the Trump administration, but could be reinstated this year.
However, Biden will take time to change income tax rules on corporations from 20 percent back to 39.6 percent for the top brackets. He will also likely change taxes for individuals making more than $400,000. Expect both of those to occur in the next year. And he will likely put back the “claw back” provisions this year to cover any excess gifting this year – even if he doesn’t get the estate tax laws changed until 2022.
For those of you who have been transfixed by the ups and downs the past four years, it’s time to think about what’s coming your way. A professional estate planner can help you.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.