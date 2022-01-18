Why it’s hard to get motivated about estate planning

Dear Michael: We do not know when we should be doing our estate planning. We seem to talk about it every winter, but then spring comes and, again, we never get it done. Our parents were particularly good about doing their planning but for us, we just do not seem to get around to it. Is there any reason estate planning is any tougher than it used to be? – Waiting On a Reason

Dear Waiting On a Reason: To be honest, many people during the ’80s and ’90s were concerned about estate taxes being an issue. If they did not have the proper will or estate plan, and they had an average estate, they could have an estate that owed estate taxes upon their deaths. Many people were, of course, concerned with this and that was one of the most motivating reasons, for especially men, to do their estate planning.

In addition, during this time, there was an estate planning seminar somewhere in North Dakota every weekday. These seminars were not only a chance to learn more about what they should be doing with their estate plan, but they were also a chance to socialize with all the neighbors. Everyone was keen on getting information so everyone who did not have anything else going on attended. No one wanted to hear second hand what occurred.

Today’s farmers and spouses are a different breed than their parents. Most of them have abandoned the social aspect of farming as competition for land and resources amongst them has increased dramatically. Many people used to list their neighbors as guardians for their children or personal representatives in their will. These days, most people would choose anyone but their neighboring farmer to fill in these capacities.