Dear Michael: We are just turning 60 and feel like we have everything set up for our farm with the exception we have no nursing home insurance. From your experience, what do you find people need to insure for per month and what are the costs associated with this type of coverage?
– Long Term Care (LTC) Curious.
Dear LTC Curious: I can give you the statistics of probability for needing long-term care someday. With increased life spans and almost eight out of 10 people now reaching the age of 80, the possibility of needing long-term care (longer than 90 days) has now risen to 77%. If there are two of you, the chances are 92% one of you will need long-term care. The average couple spends $260,000 for care prior to their death.
As such, it’s a great idea to have long-term care protection that pays you directly rather than paying bills submitted from a facility. Under normal LTC insurance, family members are excluded from receiving payment from insurance for taking care of a spouse or a parent. If the payments are a set amount each month paid to you, you can pay your wife, your child, or a professional caregiver to come into your home.
The biggest reason most people don’t want to buy “traditional” long-term care insurance – a version of health insurance – is they might pay and pay with ever increasing premiums, and never need it.
Of course, this applies to other insurance such as car, home or farm, property insurance, health, etc. – any type of insurance providing coverage over a given period of time.
Many long-term care and life insurance companies are evolving so they allow people to buy a block of money that can be used in a variety of ways.
Let’s say you do have a need for long-term care expenses. You can access up to 4% of this block of money per month until the block of money is exhausted.
For example, a block of $400,000 would provide up to $16,000 per month for care costs – paid directly to you so you can choose where or, more importantly, whom you receive your care from.
Average costs are between 1- and 1.5% of the block of money paid over 15 years (paid up) to 2.5% if you are 65 plus.
The tax-free aspect is interesting because average costs for the $400,000 block are between $100- and $200,000 divided by the number of years you want to pay. Most people opt for 15 years and it’s paid up – with no increase in premiums guaranteed.
Let’s say you live to age 85 – eight out of 10 people do – and have the policy paid up and owned for 15 years. You would then become the beneficiary of your own policy by taking $40,000 per year out of your block of money for 10 years – even though it only cost you, say, $200,000.
Around 85 is when people typically find out they’ve underestimated costs of living back when they retired – and are falling short of actual costs. For those people who misgauged what the costs of living were going to be, income paid to them could be the difference between poverty and comfortable living.
If you should die at any time, your spouse or your children would receive your block of money tax-free.
It’s the first policy where you are the primary beneficiary – whether you need care, need expense income even though you are not in a facility, or need income later on in your life because you misgauged how long you were going to live.
I provide these contracts for my clients because, as an estate planner, my job is not to make you rich, but to make sure you’ll never be poor.