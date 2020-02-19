Dear Michael: We, too, have quite a bit of money put aside into our savings, as well as land that is rented out. We have three children who are approaching 40 and seem to be very well adjusted with their finances. Still, when we add up the value of all of our assets, we are approaching close to $5 million dollars in value. How do we get this to our children without worrying if they’ll lose all of it in a divorce or some other thing they get talked into? -Worried Mom.
Dear Worried Mom: In the next 20 years estimates are that between $22- and $27-trillion will pass from this generation to the next. To give you a perspective, this is equal to the U.S. national debt – something that’s taken decades to get so high.
This is due to the baby boomer generation – the largest single group of people ever to have been born within a time period – of 1946 to 1964. This group of people, by date of birth, was the largest group of people to be born by almost two times the national average. This group is now ages 55-75.
As such, when this large group now begins to die, we see the net value rise from $17 trillion today to $26 trillion being moved from the Baby Boomers to Generation X, Y and Z by the year 2029.
The problem most farmers and ranchers have a hard time wrapping their heads around is that their land is no longer just a farm or ranch – it’s likely going to go up for sale within two years’ time. There is an 85 percent chance of this.
Now we have both the savings and the proceeds from the farm and ranch going to a group whose idea of economics is “I make this much income. That income equals this much in ongoing payments. Great! I can make it through the month.”
WebMD has a new term for what happens to people when they inherit large amounts of money called “Sudden Wealth Syndrome.”
A brain that’s never had to earn and save this amount goes through a very strange transformation – somewhat akin to having a loved one die. Symptoms would be “feeling different from your friend group and feeling isolated from them.” “Being suddenly wealthy makes you feel guilty over your good fortune.” Probably the biggest one is “Realizing you don’t have to go to work anymore for the rest of your life and feeling empty and isolated” or until the money runs out. The list goes on and on – check it out on WebMD.
Now if WebMD, a group of psychologists, calls it a syndrome, who are we to say “No, that will never happen to my kids.”
Rather than having this money go directly to your children, perhaps a more metered approach would be best. Perhaps you need to put both your savings and your farmland into a place so it’s there long enough for them to “grow” into the idea of owning this.
Even Warren Buffet said, “I want to give my kids enough so that they could feel that they could do anything, but not so much that they could do nothing.”
A well designed testamentary irrevocable trust would be the answer. This type of trust does not exist until you die and is a part of your will. As such, you can modify it as life changes for you and for your children.
I have certain rules I go through with my clients to avoid “Sudden Wealth Syndrome” in their heirs. You may want to think about doing this, as well.