Dear Michael: We have a different kind of situation. Back when I was a young farmer and a lot of my neighbors were young farmers, we decided to band together to buy machinery as none of us could afford the larger purchases necessary to keep current. It is now grown into a bit of a monster as we try to keep things sorted out. Somebody suggested putting it into an LLC to protect the machinery in the event of a liability claim. Would this also make it easier to settle some of our disagreements? There are four of us involved. – Joint Owner With Right of Argument
Dear Joint Owner: I have worked with farm estates over 40 years and I’ve only seen two types of partnerships that have ever survived the test of time. One is the joint ownership partnership of marriage – of which 52% still break up.
Second is joint ownership of an unmarried brother with no children to a married or also unmarried brother.
Conversely, two brothers who are married and have children are a ticking time bomb just waiting to go off.
What usually sets it off is one brother spends more time farming than the other who is more family-oriented. This works good for both brothers, but the wife of the brother who spends more time on the farm and is lacking in attention and sooner or later gets angry about the situation.
Ah, now the fuse is lit and it’s just a matter of time until that fuse hits the keg of gunpowder and “boom” goes the partnership.
Now the last kind of partnership is those who own property jointly but have no marital or familial ties. These partnerships start with a handshake and everyone saying “This sounds like a good idea.” This is nearly like hearing those famous last words, “Hey, fellas, watch this!”
What no one ever says is “Hey, that’s a good idea, but we should write some things down so that if one of us quits farming or dies, or just wants to go his or her own way, the others left will know what to do to either acquire that machinery or how to go about selling that machinery.”
Now, an LLC was recommended to you as a way to protect the machinery. Actually, an LLC protects all the property you own outside the LLC (personal and otherwise) from any claims against the LLC. The problem is the very fact of owning machinery doesn’t create liability – farming acts get sued and that’s different from a machinery ownership LLC.
On the other hand, using an LLC will come in handy for you now. Setting this up will give you an excuse to create an ownership agreement on the machinery.
In this type of LLC, the farming operation will likely rent the machinery from the LLC. When the LLC is created, all four partners will put the value of their machinery into the LLC and this creates percentage ownership. If you all have varying value of equipment, the LLC will receive the rents paid, pay any expenses (upkeep, insurance, etc.) and then split the income based on percentage of ownership.
It will also allow you to set up the other life situations you need to deal with – if a partner leaves, dies, quits, etc.
How do you handle it, how do you value it and what kind of terms do you get when someone leaves the partnership? All vital questions you can answer in the body or language of the LLC.