Dear Michael: We read your column with great relief last week about life estates still being valid in North Dakota. We had set up our life estate in 2012 and, based on your earlier columns, we were going to be in big trouble. It was a great relief to find out we are not. I suppose a lot of the other estate planners in the state are giving you a bad time about being wrong. We’re just glad we’re safe. – Great Relief.
Dear Great Relief: I, myself, discovered this and I felt great relief. I don’t want to be the estate counselor who talked with people and they decided to plan in a certain way only to find out eight years later I misinformed them. For a while, I was thinking I was going to be living with a lifetime of lawsuits directed at me for not warning all of my clients I’ve worked with since then – literally hundreds of farm families.
As far as getting a bad time by other planners in the farm industry, I am catching some heat. However, I’d rather work with a professional who can admit their mistakes and make the proper changes than just blab their way out of it. I am honest and direct to a fault, as my clients will tell you.
My client planning is very personalized with a lot of detail and ideas about what my clients truly believe and feel. I ask tons of personal questions to make certain we – they and I – have exactly what’s on their mind and how they want to proceed.
If their mind is set on doing something about protecting their property from long-term care costs, my job is to describe the alternatives I have seen used before – trusts, life estates, gifting, contract for deed or a combination of any of these. I need to discover ways to make certain their property passes to their heirs in the way they want them to have the property – in the time they want them to have the property.
As such, working with an attorney, most of the life estates are not “cookie cutter” one to three page documents. Everyone needs to remember a life estate is a one-way street and, much like an irrevocable trust, once that deed is transferred to a child or children, it’s gone – and you can’t ask or demand for it back.
They may transfer it back to you out of the goodness of their heart, but they are in no way obligated to do so. You gifted them the deed – held the rights of income and use until death – but you can’t legally demand they give it back to you. If you could, Medicare could go through it like a buzz saw. Medicare has its own rules and regulations and, as I found out recently, these rules and regulations are not the same state to state.
What I did find out was that Minnesota changed its rules in 2001, South Dakota changed its rules in 2017, but North Dakota hasn’t changed the rules. It would appear to me that the winds of change are blowing.
Does this have anything to do with the federal grants that President Trump proposed to the states? Did our state not change because they didn’t want to go through the hassle of qualifying and then if a new president is elected, have to change back again? It’s hard to say.
Remember, North Dakota Department of Human Services doesn’t have laws, they have rules and regulations – rules and regulations they can change as they see fit or if they are compelled to do so by inability to meet the costs of long-term care for our residents.
If it does change, I can tell you it won’t be because the ag community causes the changes. Other states changed because they had to – they didn’t have oil income streams equal to use on a per capita basis.
Eventually, as populations increase in our larger cities, more and more people will age out with only a home and Social Security to pay their way for long-term care. At some point in time we’ll likely follow the lead of other states around us and make changes too.