Dear Michael: We have our farmland and a lot of different investments in different areas – such as CDs, REITs, annuities, etc. We have three grown children – all in their 50s – and 16 grandchildren. Our children are not interested in farming. Our total estate is in over $3 million with about one third of that in investments and such. We have three or four different advisors who put us in widely different investments. We are close to 80 years old and we wonder how best to protect all of the assets we’ve spent a lifetime accumulating? We are comfortable now, but what should we be aware of?
– What’s Next?
Dear What’s Next: Sounds like you have had a good life overall and survived long enough to reach the accumulation phase that happens in farming and ranching. The first part of your life was about paying the bills, the second part was about expanding and growing and the last part becomes about accumulation.
It’s good to have a safe return, but pushing savings like this through an estate is fraught with problems. We’ve talked about farmland before, so let’s talk about what happens to your investments or savings when you die.
There are a variety of different methods you can use to transfer money upon death. First of all, you can use a will. Simple, but it goes through probate.
You can use “Payment on Death” on your bank accounts and your named heirs will receive the money directly without going through probate. You can use “Transfer on Death” on things like investments, REITs. You can put beneficiaries on most types of insurance such as annuities, life insurance, etc.
All of these methods – with the exception of “by will” – would avoid having these savings go through probate. “Probate cost” is, in simple terms, the cost of moving the asset from your name, checking in the will to see who is supposed to get this, and creating the right legal documents to claim this money and present it from the “estate of the decedent” to the correct heirs.
On the other hand, even though the other liquid assets wouldn’t have any probate fees against them, they do give these to your heirs with no strings attached. One good reason for probate is you can put conditions and circumstances in your will that would make certain the money does more good than bad. For example – if I have an heir receiving government benefits due to injury or because they need assistance, there are times when receiving a sum of money disallows them from receiving these benefits. As anyone knows who has gone through this process, it can take months or even years to restore those benefits that already took you months or years to receive.
Or what happens if one of your children is receiving long-term care themselves? Or if they have a lien against them? Or a divorce pending? Or have just proven over and over again they can’t handle money?
So how do you get the advantages of PODs, TODs and other methods of avoiding probate on your liquid assets, and yet still have some say on how the money will be handled after your death?
There is a way to accomplish all of this, avoid probate, protect the funds from what happens after your heirs receive the money, and have some say as to when and how it will be handed out.