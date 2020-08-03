Dear Michael: We have an aunt who set up a life estate with us. She actually did go into assisted living and then into the nursing home over the past 10 years. Luckily, she had income and savings to pay for her costs of care up to this point. She has had a few ups and downs but physically she is healthy. She has dementia so she doesn’t know a lot of things, but she can still exercise every day. Being as she’s already been in the nursing home for this long, we shouldn’t have to worry about her life estate, correct? If Medicaid values it, she has enough money put away to cover the value of the life estate. – In the Clear.
Dear In the Clear: Unfortunately for you, and for everyone else, Medicaid won’t value the property until her money runs out.
Costs for long-term care assistance are going up the same rate as all other medical costs in this country. Those inflationary costs versus other inflation are still climbing at 9% or better, each and every year. This was before COVID. If these costs of care get melded into other costs of care, health costs are sure to follow.
The same would be true with assisted living and long-term care, or even home care for that matter. Soon you’ll see costs rise due to the need for each person working there to not only be tested regularly but to be outfitted to protect themselves from infection. They are likely going to ask for “combat pay” soon if they keep losing employees at the rate they are.
Perhaps people are too young to remember when you used to buy health insurance and you’d buy a certain dollar amount as a cap. You could buy a cap of $100,000 or $500,000. That became outdated in about 10 years. Then people started buying a $1 million policy and that became outdated even quicker as people were regularly going beyond their caps.
In response, health insurance companies began issuing “unlimited” policies – meaning there was no cap.
During this entire time, the long-term care insurance companies were moving in the opposite direction. It used to be fairly common – in the ’80s and ’90s – to buy an “unlimited” or “lifetime” policy. The only thing about this time frame was that paying for long-term care was only about $3,000 per month and people most often bought $100 a day policy. The “average” in our state is now approaching $140,000 per person.
When people tell me they are only insured for $300,000 for long-term care and they’ll make up the difference in income, then why don’t they do the same with their health insurance policies? It is exactly the same issue – health care – and it’s not going to go away.
In fact, a recent study shows that higher income individuals will live almost 10 years longer than low income individuals. Better diet, better health care, etc., leads to a longer life.
But, as we keep ourselves healthier longer, we are also exposing ourselves to longer and longer time periods when we may need extended, daily health care not covered by Medicare or your personal health insurance.
Once a health insurance company deems you unable to return to your prior health, they are done paying and move you into the “long-term” category.
Three hundred thousand dollars will be a drop in the bucket and unless your income is rising by nine percent each year, that won’t keep up with costs either. All of the long-term care policies you buy today are outdated. Most are outdated the moment you buy them if you buy insufficient coverage.