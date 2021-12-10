Community input essential in identifying broadband needs

In today’s world, having access to the internet has become just as important as other utilities South Dakotans have come to rely on, such as electricity, water and sewer. It is critical to business, farms and ranches, the education of young people and health care services.
Even so, many areas in South Dakota are lacking reliable service.
In an effort to help us better understand the broadband needs in the state, the Center for Rural Affairs is conducting an online survey to assess residents' broadband access and digital skills. The information from the survey will guide outreach efforts with community and economic development professionals to increase digital inclusion and literacy.
According to Jim Edman, chief information security officer, 135,000 people—or 1 in 6 South Dakotans—currently lack adequate broadband access. Additionally, Gov. Kristi Noem said in 2019 within half of the state’s rural counties, 25% of residents lack adequate internet access, and in some counties up to half of residents lack access.
The state has recently prioritized funding for buildout of broadband infrastructure. Edman said the state identifies areas without broadband using Federal Communications Commission census block maps. However, these maps become less accurate in rural areas where the blocks are much larger.
Grassroots outreach, therefore, is one of the direct methods of identifying these gaps, so it’s important we hear from community members as we seek to identify areas with limited capability, determine the reasons for this lack of access, and highlight these experiences.
Rather than focusing solely on investment in expansion, there must be a community-driven and systemic approach to ensure the real needs of citizens are captured.
To take the survey, go to cfra.org/SD-broadband-survey.
Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.