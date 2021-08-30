Here’s the deal why you need to use life insurance

Dear Michael: How do we make certain we don’t pay any taxes when the time comes? I know you talk about life insurance, but I don’t want my kids waiting around for me to die before they receive anything. I just don’t believe in life insurance all that much. What other suggestions do you have? – Seeking Answers.

Dear Seeking Answers: Saying you don’t believe in life insurance is like saying you don’t believe in CDs, or stock market accounts, or checking accounts. It is a financial instrument just like any of these other things with one important difference.

Over the years, I’ve had people tell me a myriad of superstitions. How life insurance got lumped into this group I will never know. If I buy life insurance I might die? Yes, you will die – because no one gets out of life alive – and that is the whole point!

For those people who say I don’t want my kids waiting around until I die to get their inheritance, I have bad news. Your kids aren’t going to get ANY inheritance until you die, so does it really matter?

Now, people who have put two and two together have realized that using life insurance in an estate plan has a few benefits.

If it’s owned and paid for correctly it is immune to income taxes, estate taxes, long-term care costs, or you spent their inheritance because you lived too long.

Name one of your other assets that meet all of these criteria. Can you name one?

For some people, I tell them if they needed $1 million in their estate in cash, they have options.