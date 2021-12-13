High inflation will impact future farm policy

The previous few years across the agriculture sector have had quite a few challenges for our state’s farm and ranch families. With the implementation of trade agreements hanging in the balance such as the China Phase 1 agreement and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 2021 was a critical year for farmers looking for recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we look to advance the agricultural industry both at home and abroad for our farmers and ranchers, some of the topics front-of-mind for 2022 include inflation, the 2023 farm bill, protecting the future of American agriculture and supporting our home-grown ethanol industry.
In October, inflation in the U.S. hit a 30 plus year high at 6.2% for consumer prices. At this time, it is not yet clear how persistent widespread inflation will be across the U.S. and what it will mean for the agriculture and food sector.
Regardless, low commodity price scenarios are currently less likely to materialize compared to prices for corn that were seen two years ago.
Coupled with historic across the board inflation, this means the last time farm bill policy functioned under these conditions was after the 1990 farm bill and prior to the 1996 Freedom to Farm Act.
We need to understand how this once-in-this-generation inflation affects policy that is set by statute every five years and ensure we get the right programs in place to benefit our stakeholders: South Dakota’s farmers.
Farm and agricultural policy priorities are set through the Farm Bill, and although that next omnibus legislation is not slated until 2023, now is the time to start thinking about setting priorities for consideration. The long-term safety net, in the farm bill’s commodity title, is an integral part of the 2023 farm bill for South Dakota’s corn producers and will increasingly become a top priority for our organization as 2022 progresses.
Before we know it 2023 will be here, and a myriad of issues await South Dakota farmers, including potential significant changes to the conservation title, preserving crop insurance and ensuring a healthy regulatory environment for production agriculture, to name a few.
Undoubtedly, agriculture has a place in the future of America and especially as we work to provide feed, food, fuel and fiber to a growing world population. Farming at scale is how our farmers and ranchers get it done.
Throughout the last 30 years, these practices have become easier thanks in part to improving technology, such as our precision agriculture systems put in place to do more with less – fewer resources coupled with improvements to the environment. The systems will help carry us into the next generation with the confidence to know we can provide the world with a sustainable food source.
Not to forget to mention, in the state of South Dakota we have a world-class precision agriculture program at South Dakota State University. The first-in-the-nation bachelor of science program helps attract students to the state and prepare them for promising new careers across the agriculture section in various fields including biosystems engineering, agronomy and information technology just to name a few.
Finally, coupled with advancing agriculture technology, ethanol will continue to play a major role in not only our corn production system, but for agriculture in the state. Each year ethanol processing in the state includes 424 million of the 729 million bushels of corn grown in the state, which gives our farmers a consistent, reliable place to sell their corn crop each harvest season.
Ethanol is a significant contributor to the economy of South Dakota with a total value-added contribution of $590 million and over 5,300 jobs. And as we look towards a future with lowcarbon, high-octane fuels ethanol will continue to be the best resource available for taking steps to a carbon-neutral future.
These past two years have been in ways tough for most everyone. While the food and agriculture sector has not been immune to challenges, production agriculture brings solutions to the table. That is not to say that improvements should not be discussed and options considered. The next Farm Bill brings with it opportunities to strengthen what is in many instances an already effective and reliable agricultural system.
DaNita Murray took over as executive director of South Dakota Corn Growers Association (SDCGA) and the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council (SDCUC) Dec. 1. A native of Milbank, South Dakota, and a graduate of South Dakota State University, she as spent her acreer in ag law and served as counsel and policy advisor in the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee and House Agriculture Committee.