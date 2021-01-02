Shirley Eggen of Brookings, South Dakota, and her sisters wanted a house to share in their hometown, a place for the siblings to host reunions and family gatherings.

The three sisters did not settle for just any house: they chose what is likely the most unique landmark in all of Hendricks, Minnesota.

This past summer I wrote about the stone structures in my own hometown; now I encourage you to detour into southwestern Minnesota and peek at this rock wonderland. There is so much variety in the stone walls that each angle yields another discovery.

The house, at 200 N. Park St., catches the attention of many passersby. Eggen and her sisters have enjoyed giving impromptu tours of their hometown getaway over the past few years. However, it was not always as eye-catching as it is now.

E.C. Johnson, well-known in town as the owner of an early implement dealership, bought the house in 1906. Built in the late 1800s, the house was rather plain when Johnson took ownership.

Johnson apparently enjoyed travel and, as he traversed America, he brought home rocks as souvenirs. The Great Depression slowed business to a crawl for Johnson, who made the best of his spare time by spiffing up his home. He added rock walls on the outside and pebble trim around the inside entrance windows. In the garden, he built planters, a birdbath, a rock fence, an archway complete with a stone birdhouse inset, a rock pond, a stone table and bench, and even a planter embedded with broken cups and saucers.

As the story goes, Eggen said, Johnson allowed folks who owed money to his business because of the poor economy to work off their debt by helping with his building projects.