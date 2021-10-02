It’s all about cleaning as we head into fall

For those struggling with hard water:

“Our well water is full of ‘white stuff’ and it gets on my sink faucets as well as making cleaning faucets a royal pain. I fought the stuff for years with a paring knife and steel wool and then I found an easier way to clean it off.

“A reader wrote that all I needed to do was soak a rag in peroxide, wrap it around the faucet handles and let it soak awhile and then scrub it clean! I sometimes still have to use a piece of steel wool to get the last of the stuff off, but at least it does come loose after a while.

“To get it off the shower walls, I use a plastic scrubber every few months and that seems to work OK. And, I have also used it in a very old bath tub on occasion for the same reason.

•••

Speaking on cleaning, a reader shared this on dust-free glass:

“I have quite a lot of glass-topped tables in my home and in spite of dusting frequently, they seemed to always have a light coating of dust until a friend of mine shared this recipe with me and it works!

“Mix 1 tablespoon of the cheapest liquid fabric softener you can find in a quart of warm water, mix it well and then use it to wash the glass tops of the desks, end tables, and coffee tables.

“I don’t know what it is about the fabric softener, but it seems to repel the dust away and I don’t have to go over them daily. A time saver for us!”

•••

When you’re making dust repellent, make sure to read this handy tip on hand wipes:

“I have never used these, I’ve always made my own because the commercial ones are expensive.