Farmers need to put business first, focus on ways to be profitable

To the editor:
I read with interest, and a bit of disgust, the Neighbor to Neighbor column in the Jan. 1 issue. Bruce Shultz basically argues for Soviet-style price controls to ensure “fairness” for family farms. His attitudes are highly cancerous to a free economy.
He says that wheat prices, $1 per bushel in 1910, have not kept up with inflation, and should be $22.95 now, and that $22.95 would really help Family Farmers. What a bunch of Malarky!
The U.S. exported $6.2 billion worth of wheat in 2019. How much do you think we’d export at $22.95 per bushel?
Does he propose to pay only “family farms” $22.95, and have “factory farms” receive only the market price? Of course everyone would get their lawyers to figure out how to restructure their operations to meet the definition of “family farm,” and either we’d be sitting on mountains of rotting wheat that we can’t export, or mountains of whatever other commodities the government decided to pay or mandate uneconomic prices for. This simply does not work, as the Soviets found out.
Of course, with inflation as the only determinant of price, the laptops on which you now do your desktop publishing for the Tri-State Neighbor would still cost many thousands of dollars because, you know, inflation.
His argument on wheat income on a per acre basis also glaringly ignores that farmers are not farming the same number of acres in 2010 as they did in 1910. This is because of huge leaps made in planting and harvesting machinery. Does he want to go back to hand-reaping, horse drawn wagons and threshing bee’s?
Price is the great communicator between the producer and the consumer of anything. Price is what balances supply and demand. Price tells me whether to plant more corn or more soybeans on my farm, and whether to fertilize more heavily and upgrade my equipment if I think prices are high, or maybe to put some land in CRP if I think prices will be low for a while.
He also mentions packer concentration, but that is not unique to farming, and is not due to government inaction.
Severing the U.S. Dollar from gold in 1971 and perpetual budget deficits since then have pumped $74 trillion into the credit markets and driven loan rates to near zero. This allows companies to borrow huge sums to buy each other up.
In the oil business, Exxon borrowed $70 billion in order to buy Mobil. Last April, at the height of the market panic from COVID, ExxonMobil borrowed another $9.5 billion at 1.5% just to have it on hand in case there were opportunities to gobble up other companies during the pandemic. There are also very few telecom companies now, which is why you have little or no choice in cable providers.
If the government wanted to help with packer concentration, it would relink the dollar to gold and get its fiscal house in order. I think we all know the likelihood of that happening.
Farming is unique in that it is both a business and a lifestyle. But it is a business. Family farmers who ignore that do so at their peril. Nobody, including the government, “owes” us anything.
I farm less than 500 acres in southeastern South Dakota, but am able to make a living at it because I treat it like a business first and figure out how to compete with limited land resources. For me, that means concentrating on soil fertility and productivity to achieve higher profit per acre than my neighbors that have more land, and learning to fix the 20-year old equipment I farm with.
I make quite a bit more per acre (at least according to statistics), but farm fewer acres, so it works out. That, I believe, is the formula for family farms. A big operation has a much harder time paying attention to the little details. Little details pay too. If a family farm tries to compete head to head with a big operation (high overhead, too much new paint), you can’t. But you can learn to use spreadsheets to figure out where your operation is profitable or not, and you can learn soil fertility to optimize fertilizer placement for optimum yield, and many other things that are not dependent on operation size. You may not be able to trade combines every couple of years, but you can make a decent living while enjoying one of the best occupations there is.