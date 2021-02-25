Supplying reliable, affordable power

To the editor:
As we saw during this recent cold snap and the energy emergency that followed, having a stable, reliable and affordable power supply is critical to our lives.
We have all heard of Texas residents getting monthly electrical bills of over $10,000 for their home because they chose to gamble on the market. For 70 years, East River Electric has supplied reliable, affordable power to Dakota Energy members and the cooperative family in the region by sharing risk.
Dakota Energy’s lawsuit seeks to end its 70-year membership and leave a long-term power contract to buy power from a for-profit, out-of-state supplier called Guzman Energy that buys and sells on the volatile energy market. You’ll hear the reason for the lawsuit stems from losses at Basin Electric’s gasification plant in which East River and Dakota Energy share ownership. What you won’t hear from Dakota Energy is context about the big numbers they discuss.
The gasification plant brings an annual benefit of $71 million to Basin Electric’s operations and even with recent losses has had a net benefit of $800 million over the life of the plant. Any losses caused by low commodity markets are spread over a very large consumer base – that’s the power of sharing risk. East River makes up just 13% of Basin Electric sales – and Dakota Energy makes up just 6% of East River’s sales – meaning Dakota Energy would be responsible for less than 1 percent of any net costs.
East River’s average wholesale rate has gone down for three straight years even as we have invested over $250 million in infrastructure over the past decade. Our reliability is over 99% as we maintain and invest in our infrastructure.
If Dakota Energy leaves East River, it’s the consumers that lose. Surrounding co-ops could pay higher rates, and Dakota’s own members could be exposed to a volatile energy market. Keeping our co-op family whole is better for Dakota Energy’s members and South Dakota.