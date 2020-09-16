Perspective is a valuable thing. It’s usually gained through hardship, pain, blood, sweat and tears - sometimes our own, sometimes others.
The times we find ourselves in right now are the kind that lead to gaining the perspective that can carry us through, and carry through the future generations of folks in the cattle business. The stresses brought on by market issues, weather and other uncertainties can at times be overwhelming.
I’d never claim to have done or seen enough to have all the answers. After all, at 42 years old, I can barely remember the 1980s, let alone understand what people like my dad and his brothers went through. But by asking questions and having conversations with those who have been there, we can understand not only how we got where we are now, but also understand how to get through.
Some of those conversations have been from a personal perspective. Plowing through the winter we had in 2018-2019, I remember day after day of frustration, just trying to get cattle fed and keep everything working. From those 80s memories, I thought of dad out on a cabless 265 Massey Ferguson tractor, pulling a small orange Kelly Ryan sweetheart mixer wagon, feeding a thousand calves.
Perspective helped make those days a little easier for me. I remember asking dad that winter how he managed to pull himself through every day back then.
“The job had to be done, and we did what we had to do to get by. We made the changes we needed to make it easier the next year so we could keep going.”
That made me realize a few things about the work we all do in the business we’re all in. I don’t work near as hard as my dad did, no matter how tired I am at the end of the day and how happy I am to have a Sunday afternoon with the family. And dad didn’t work near as hard as his father before him, and so on. Granted, we still put in just as many hours. Sometimes more. But the work isn’t nearly as labor-intensive.
What continues to help us plow through is the foresight to make the right changes and learn from the wrong ones that help make the future years better. Those are things like adding a semen sales venture to our farm to help grow the top genetics. Or pouring a load or three of concrete that would pay for itself many times over in the course of just one generation of cattle feeding.
Even as many of the things we do have been changed to be more efficient and use less physical labor, time and money, a great number of things have stayed the same. There are still fences to be stretched and posts to be tamped. There are still tires to be thrown onto a silage pile and then thrown off a few months later. Fat cattle still get sorted on foot with an eyeball and a younger generation on the gate, even though the paddle has replaced the whip or the stick. Sometimes there’s not a quicker, more efficient, easier way to do certain jobs done by people who do what they need to get the job done.
And so it is with being involved with finding ways through the seemingly endless storms we find ourselves in lately. It still takes people using their perspectives, working towards common goals to find solutions. We learn from each other’s perspectives as we find those answers that can be the rising tide that raises all ships.
An association of people coming together can be a powerful voice that is heard by those who have a hand in shaping the things that influence the cattle business.
There’s still work to be done. It’s going to take all of us pulling all our perspectives together to change what we can for the better and to make it possible for future storms to be weathered a little easier.
Here’s something a little lighter I put together after doing one of those jobs that haven’t changed much over the last couple of generations.
Ode to a Silage Pile Tire
They said you were of use no more,
Bead, sidewall, tread all wore.
But we found you job security, you know,
Fending off air, rain, sun and snow.
Holding down plastic in hurricane wind,
To burn you up, illegal, nay, a sin.
Though only good covering a silage pile,
When I throw you from the top, you still roll a mile!