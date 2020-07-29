While essential for homes and businesses, the cost of electricity can pose a burden to customers.
However, by implementing some key efficiency strategies, South Dakotans have the opportunity to save on their energy bills and decrease power consumption, according to a new fact sheet “Energy Efficiency Offers Savings for South Dakotans” released July 29 by the Center for Rural Affairs.
"Investing in energy efficient upgrades to homes and businesses can provide significant long-term savings,” said Heidi Kolbeck-Urlacher, South Dakota policy assistant for the center. “It also supports local jobs in the energy efficiency field, a sector employing more than 7,400 South Dakotans, as of 2019.”
The fact sheet provides information on how energy costs have an impact on rural ratepayers, how investments in energy efficiency support economic opportunity in rural areas, and how policies from local and state governments can assist in improving energy efficiency.
Currently ranked 46th in the nation for energy efficiency policy, Kolbeck-Urlacher said the state can improve by supporting programs, such as Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) and Commercial PACE.
“South Dakota is one of only 14 states without a PACE program,” she said, noting an effort to start a C-PACE program failed in 2018. “PACE allows property owners to finance energy efficiency and clean energy projects through an assessment on their property taxes.”
“Energy Efficiency Offers Savings for South Dakotans” can be found at cfra.org/publications.