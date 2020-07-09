On the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association website, the mission and vision of our members are posted. It reads like this:
“Our mission is to advance and protect the interests of all cattlemen by enhancing profitability through representation, promotion, and information sharing.”
“Our vision is to be a producer-oriented organization that consumers and producers rely on for factual information to enhance a profitable business climate and promote environmental stewardship.”
I often tend to focus on the information-sharing part of the mission statement, because the rest of the mission and vision can’t work if we do not communicate. In this uncertain climate of economic concerns, consumer health concerns, and governmental unknowns, the pressure is on to be perfect in our marketing and production methods.
SDCA members are my go-to folks when I have questions or ideas I need to work through about better ways to raise and market cattle and beef. Through the seemingly endless conference calls SDCA board members and staff have been on, there has been an equally endless stream of ideas that have been relayed to our representatives in Washington, D.C. These ideas focus on how to keep farmers and ranchers from drowning in the short term as well as how to fix the broken markets that these black swan events seem to tank - board and cash alike.
If you feel as I do, you’re passionate about raising cattle, and you’d rather concentrate on that than every intricacy and detail. Those details come in the form of marketing and examination of all that goes into the beef supply chain from conception to plate.
Last summer, when a cattle buyer I work with to sell my cattle stopped by, we had an hour-long conversation sitting in his pickup by the bunk where some fat steers stood, trying to make me money. When we finished talking about plant capacity, labor shift supply and the beef chain process, I told him my passion was good cattle. I told him all I really wanted to do was raise and sell good bulls, produce good feed, and buy back and finish calves out of those bulls at a profit.
That doesn’t seem to be asking a lot. I communicated to him that the majority of cattlemen and women in South Dakota probably feel the same way. He recognized this and has always been very willing to stop in and talk cattle and help me decide my best options for turning that passion into reality.
It is with that passion and those goals in mind that I am constantly reaching out to members of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. I’ve always thought it’s not what you know, it’s who you know, and knowing people who’ve lived and breathed nearly every facet of raising cattle and beef is invaluable. Typically, if the person I’ve reached out to doesn’t know the answer, they know someone who does. Whether it’s individuals involved with South Dakota State University Extension, producers who think outside the box, or cattle health professionals, SDCA is full of members that have an endless supply of knowledge and experience.
The other benefit of communication is the ability to reach out and be part of our corner of the world, especially during this time of social distancing. While folks in the cattle business are used to being alone and working long hours in isolation, all of the stress of the events of 2020 thus far creates a need to be part of something. We really are all in this together, and there are both formal and informal resources available through SDCA to keep us all pulling forward through both the literal and metaphorical muck that is springtime in cattle country.
Normal circumstances are hard enough. These uncharted waters add an overwhelming wrinkle to our very existence as cattlemen and women. During these uncertain times do not hesitate to call each other, whether you’re in need of a vent session or you feel someone else may need it.
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association really is a grassroots organization, and we have the tools to inform each other about all the issues we face today and communicate our needs and ideas with one another and with those in a position to shape policy. Together, we can further that mission and vision of our association.