Pennywise: A unique gift for the perfect occasion

For those coming out of the holidays feeling like they need inspiration for the next round of gift giving, a reader from Arizona has a nifty idea.

“One of my new son’s-in-law aunts gave them a ‘priceless gift.’

“This wonderful woman took the time to make up an address book containing all of the names, including the young children, of each member of the family. She put down ‘how we are related’ by naming each of the family members, down to the cousin, second cousin, grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts and all the uncles.

“The funny part is that my new son-in-law didn’t know all of this either and they have had a lot of fun with the book and making contact with cousins he didn’t even know he had.

“They have made plans to go visit all of these distant relatives as time and money allows. We had no idea that this young man is a genealogy nut and he’s really looking forward to meeting all of these relatives that he has never met.”

•••

When you’re indoors for the winter reflecting on warmer times, a reader from Montana has a neat trick for next year’s spring garden planting.

“I always have had a hard time keeping the dogs and cats out of my flower beds. They just jump over the little fences and sleep on the posies, until I tried a hint that an old neighbor told me about: take plain pepper from the shaker and sprinkle it around the flowers. No more cats and dogs!”

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

