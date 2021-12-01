Protecting rural interests crucial in farm bill talks

Agriculture is the lifeblood for South Dakota. Farming and ranching isn’t just an occupation, it’s a way of life for many families, and it is one of which to be proud.
As a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, standing up for rural America is a top priority for me. With Democrats in control of Washington, it’s abundantly clear that their radical beliefs and draconian policies do not align with the values of rural America.
The Senate Agriculture Committee has a strong history of bipartisanship when it comes to writing farm bills and other legislation to support U.S. agriculture, but right now, Democrats are ignoring this tradition. Farm bills have long been the product of lengthy hearings and a fact-finding process that allows for extensive input from farmers and ranchers and other ag stakeholders. Unfortunately, Democrats are actively working to circumvent the traditional farm bill process by extending certain farm bill programs without bipartisan input and real involvement from many in the agriculture community.
Instead of extending – or providing money for – the farm safety net, Democrats are targeting money at programs that they feel will help them advance their climate agenda. I’ve heard from many farmers and ranchers across South Dakota, and they haven’t shown a lot of interest in tax breaks for union dues or electric vehicle tax credits. Democrats have picked their preferred winner in the clean energy stakes – electric vehicles. Unfortunately, biofuels take a back seat in Democrats’ priorities, despite the essential role they have played in making American energy cleaner – and despite the significance of biofuels to the rural economy.
The Biden administration seems to have a one-track mind when it comes to renewable energy, and its policies are leaving our producers out to dry. It’s shocking to see this administration continuously prioritize the interests of progressive elites ahead of the farmers and ranchers who feed and fuel our country.
It shouldn’t be unreasonable for the administration to uphold the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard and focus on expanding infrastructure to support higher blends. The value of renewable fuels for consumers and the environment is clear, and the administration’s failure to prioritize this industry will have devastating impacts on rural America and ethanol producers.
Drought has also been top of mind for farmers and ranchers lately. Almost every corner of South Dakota faced drought conditions at some point this year. Drought can have destructive impacts on farmers and ranchers, and cattle producers have experienced feed shortages for their livestock. Without adequate forage, some cattle producers have been forced to sell off their herds. This is disastrous for producers who’ve spent years building their herds.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has tools in its arsenal to help producers during difficult weather conditions. Allowing emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres can help alleviate forage shortages for cattle producers during drought years when the flexibility is allowed in a timely manner.
I am a longtime advocate of CRP, which provides critical habitat for pheasants and other wildlife and supports outdoor recreational activities that contribute significantly to South Dakota’s economy. Emergency haying and grazing CRP acres can also provide a lifeline for South Dakota producers during droughts.
Unfortunately, during this year’s devastating drought, USDA did not allow emergency CRP haying until after Aug. 1, the end of the primary nesting season. To address this, I introduced legislation to improve USDA’s ability to allow for more timely emergency CRP haying. As we begin working on the next farm bill, I will continue working to make sure USDA programs address the needs of farmers and ranchers.
Agriculture is a tough business, and our producers have had to endure a tremendous amount over the past few years, from bad weather conditions to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the hardship, I’m always in their corner. The last thing our farmers and ranchers need are more burdensome and out-of-touch regulations coming from Washington politicians.
I will keep doing everything I can to fight for our producers and ensure their needs are met so they can continue to help feed our state, nation, and world.
Sen. John Thune is the Senate Republican Whip and a ranking member on the subcommittee on taxation and IRS oversight and the subcommittee on communication, media and broadband. He serves on the committee on agriculture, nutrition and forestry, among others.