Solutions for bugs and for cleaning the floors
As we remain in the heart of summer and mosquito season, a reader from South Dakota has a handy trick:

“Mix equal parts of salt and baking soda with a little bit of water. Put on mosquito bites to stop the itch!”

Continuing with the bug theme, another reader from South Dakota has a trick for bug spray:

“Soak orange peelings in vinegar for two weeks. Then, put the vinegar solution in a spray bottle. Use for bug spray!”

As a way to save sunflowers for an indoor setting:

“A reader wrote that she raises those big huge sunflowers for a friend with a flower shop as well as for her church and other places where folks gather. But, one problem was the bugs that were infesting the flowers so badly that she hated to take them anywhere because the bugs went along for the ride.

“Now, she uses a mixture of 1/2 tablespoon of dish soap in a quart of water and sprays the flowers for several days before cutting them for delivery. She says it works very well if you cut the flowers right away and take them indoors to dry if the spray isn’t all gone.”

Here is a cheap mop cleaner solution for those who don’t want to shell out the extra cash for store brands:

“1 cup household ammonia (no suds type), 1/2 cup of white vinegar, water to fill a gallon jug.

“If you have laminate or wood, the reader recommends just using vinegar and water as the ammonia can be too hard on some materials.

“She also said that you could use this solution in a spray bottle for all sorts of cleaning and it’s much. much cheaper than buying an over-the-counter product.

If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

