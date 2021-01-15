Every year a list of new words gets released, I often don’t understand their meaning or why we needed a word for that, but they are a new word all the same.
A few years ago, one of the words that I found amusing was “adulting” my generation called it growing up. As you may have guessed, it means to start acting like an adult and doing responsible things.
I heard adulting used the other day and I started thinking about what it means to be an adult. Perhaps it means being responsible for your actions and the consequences they create. Owning up to your decisions and doing what is right, not just what is easy.
How about telling people what they need to hear, not what they want to hear.
I think a lot of what is getting promoted in the cattle industry today is from our leaders, or at least people with a following, telling beef producers what they want to hear in order to promote their cause or themselves, not what they need to hear to benefit our industry.
They are telling us there is an easy fix to our market issues as if all we have to do is drink this bottle of elixir or fire this silver bullet. It is human nature to want to have someone or something to blame for your problems. It is much easier to sleep at night and feel good about yourself to think that there is an easy fix to the problem if only we straightened out that “other” guy.
I think mandatory levels of negotiated trade fits into this category. We want to hear that the cattle market could be fixed so all the segments of the cattle industry would be profitable if only the packers had to negotiate a price to buy cattle. That is easy because then we don’t have to do anything different, somebody else does.
But is that being an adult and acting responsibly? Are we considering the consequences of our actions? Much of the support for mandatory trade is coming from cow calf associations, but I would argue that when developing solutions one truly needs to understand the feedlot business well enough to fix the issues that were exposed by packing plant closures prompted by the Tyson plant fire and COVID-19.
Much of the opposition for mandatory trade is coming from the groups and associations that represent the feeding sector, not the packing sector. The supporters will tell you that it is just because the feedlots are afraid of displeasing the packers and so they are opposing mandatory trade just to avoid upsetting the packers.
A look back in history tells us that it was the feedlots that asked for the ability to enter into contracts that have become known as “formula cattle.” They wanted to have contracts that would guarantee the cattle placed in their feedlot would have shackle space when they were scheduled to finish. Those contracts lower their risk so they are able to negotiate for lower interest rates and make it more attractive to investors to place cattle in the feedlot.
It is not the packers that are scared of mandatory negotiated trade, it is the feeders. You remember them - those are the individuals that buy your feeder cattle. If they need to increase their margin to compensate for more risk, they are going to lower their bid on feeder cattle. That is not what many cattle producers want to hear, it is what they need to hear.
If we suddenly shift to mandatory negotiated trade, particularly 50% trade, we will be throwing the “baby out with the bath water.”
Mandatory trade poses significant risks to the price grids that many producers use to capitalize on their superior genetics. Those price grids have incentivized producers to improve carcass quality through genetic selection which has benefited the consumer and improved demand for beef.
We need to remember why our industry wanted the ability to enter into Alternative Marketing Agreements in the first place. There are certainly some steps that can be taken to improve the current market situation while still acting responsibly.
There have been two bills introduced in congress that in part call for the creation of “contract libraries” that will make the marketing contracts between feeders and packers more transparent. The pork industry already has a contract library, so it shouldn’t be a long reach for the beef industry to create one. That would go a long way in understanding the true cost of the cattle the packers are procuring and the prices feedlots are receiving.
We also need to continue to strive to improve the livestock market reporting for fed cattle. We need to address the confidentiality clause to allow more, if not all, cattle to be included in that report. Getting the actual sales instead of the estimated sales and weights done in a timely manner is also necessary.
The issues that have developed with our fed cattle marketing model are a complex problem that cannot be fixed with a simple solution. Solving the problem with a rash solution could easily lead to consequences that create issues far worse than we are dealing with now.
While it is not a popular position, we need to make changes to create more transparency and improve data collection instead of making a radical change in our marketing model. That is what you need to hear.