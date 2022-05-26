The best of both worlds

Tri-State Neighbor Editor Janelle and little Henrietta June are both doing great. While they get in a few more weeks of mommy/daughter bonding time, Janelle has entrusted me to take the reins as acting editor while she’s out on maternity leave.

Thanks for sticking with me while I navigate the editorial waters!

I had to laugh when I read Terry Woster’s column. I emailed him to tell him that I could have written the first few paragraphs as I identified with it so much.

I grew up around ag, particularly the cattle industry, but never paid it the attention it was due.

I was going to travel the world! I was certainly never going to end up back in South Dakota or work around agriculture - and I definitely wasn’t going to marry a South Dakota boy.

Then I did all of that!

I traveled the world!

I’ve had the opportunity to visit several different countries, and ironically, found myself face to face with agriculture in many of them, Finland and Cambodia among them.

My good friend Maria from Finland, who I’ve gotten to visit twice, grew up on farm there. Her family raises barley, oats and wheat. Good, hearty crops that can withstand the Nordic climate. It’s always fun to compare notes on crops, equipment and such with her brother Tuomas who has taken over the family farm.

Then, during grad school at South Dakota State University, I was a student fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

This took me to Cambodia to research and write about human trafficking. While I was there, I had the incredible opportunity to visit a rural farming village.

For some reason, as I sat in the stilted, bamboo thatched hut, it dawned on me that ag was the backbone of virtually every civilization.

I came back to the U.S. knowing I wanted my writing career to center around agriculture.

When once I swore I’d never work in the industry, I now find myself often struggling with envy as I travel to various farms and ranches across the prairie.

But perhaps, like many, I romanticize the notion of farming and ranching. It’s easy to idealize when I’m not the one outside battling 50-mile-an-hour winds.

Maybe it’s good for me to step back and realize how blessed I am. I get the opportunity to travel, but I get to come back home to South Dakota. I’m married to a handsome bearded fella from Armour and spend my days writing about ag.

I get to be around the industry but I don’t have to feed cows at 6 a.m. in a blizzard.

It’s the best of both worlds!

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

