The tax man cometh – plan for tomorrow

Dear Michael: We read your last article concerning the financial health of our country. Now, we are wondering what we need to do in our estate planning to avoid some of the tax issues that are coming – such as estate and income taxes. What things do you suggest? – Death and Taxes
Dear Death and Taxes: If I were setting up my estate plan today, I would reroute my thinking to leaving things to my children that are either non-income taxable or produce income without having to sell the asset involved.
Why? Because if stepped-up basis goes away – which it might by as early as this fall or by January, then capital gains is going to surpass estate taxes in almost every single estate in the United States. Before, less than one half of one percent of all estates paid estate taxes. Under the new formula, you can expect this to stay the same, but now almost 60 percent of estates will someday become capital gains taxable.
For those of you who have an estate plan that involves a farming child “buying out assets” from non-farming children, you might think about factoring in 40 percent capital gains taxes to your non-farming children. It is going to be a little more difficult for the non-farming children not to want to get a premium when they know they must pay this amount in taxes. Over time, this premium will simply become part of the price of buying and the value of land will increase to include this premium. This will only take one generation or about 20 years.
Those of you who have left either stocks or bonds or IRAs or other tax-deferred plans to your children, you may want to factor in what the cost is going to be of receiving these assets.
IRS has now determined that all children must withdraw any tax-deferred instruments (IRAs, Keoghs, 401Ks, etc.) within 10 years from the time of your death. Now IRS really put the thinking cap on for this one as most people are now dying in their 80s. This means most of the children receiving them will receive these during their late 50s and 60s – one of the most tax intensive eras of the human life, as you can well attest to. You have seen your taxes grow during these years – tenfold in some cases – because you simply do not have the write-offs you did earlier in your life. Plus, many children will be faced with AMT – or Alternative Minimum Tax – when receiving these funds, which means they will lose the tax write-offs they already have.
Ladies and gentlemen, you just need to understand where IRS is headed in the future to see what these not so little steps are going to do cumulatively to your children.
You have stocks and bonds and yes, you have had a remarkable run. Why? The stock market keeps growing for one reason and one reason only. It is not because the stock price to earnings is great – it is not. The average is about a cost of $43 to one-dollar earnings across the market.
The sole reason for the growth in our market is because of “No Other Option.” In other words, if banks could offer a reasonable five to seven percent return, the market could drop by half or better as people would flee the market to security of banks again. The market does not have those type of earnings. Growth – absolutely because everybody is pushing their money into the market – but again, that brings up capital gains someday.
Alternatives – while keeping a safe amount of money in savings for your own needs – would be to use some of your investments in life insurance – the only known asset that comes tax-free to your heirs.
In fact, many life insurers are now using an internal rate of return on their cash value based on the market indexes bringing their Internal Rate of Return up significantly. You are also allowed to make withdrawals on the policy up to the value of the premiums paid over your lifetime tax-free! That might be handy in the future.
To even make it a better deal, insurers are now offering death benefits paid early to the owner of the policy if you need long-term care – paid directly to you. You would be the beneficiary of your own policy if you run out of money or need care.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.