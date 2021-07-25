Try vinegar as a home remedy for treating poison ivy

Here are some quick tips for common problems:

“If you have hard water and your dishes get spots, try this.

“Put about 1 cup of white vinegar in your dishwasher just before you start it.”

“Mix a pine cleaner such as Pine Sol half and half with water and put it in a spray bottle. Use it on your porch, around the patio area and doors and windows. The flies will leave you alone!”

“To get rid of skunks, put chocolate covered cherries out where you see them. The critters will eat them but can’t digest them very well.

“Do not try this if you have dogs or cats that will get to them first.”

Here is a tip on this year’s most common annoyance: poison ivy:

“Take some brown paper grocery bags and tear them into strips. Put the strips in a container with some pure vinegar in it and soak until really wet. Apply to the poison ivy spots and let the strips air dry until they fall out. The poison ivy will dry up on its own.”

Here is a trick for homemade air fresheners from a reader in South Dakota.

“Mix 2 cups of water, 2 and a half tablespoons of cornstarch and bring to a boil for one minute. Mix in some oils such as lavender or lemon smells and fill a spray bottle. It costs a whole 3 cents per bottle!”

Paula edits the monthly newsletter, “PennyWise,” from her family’s diversified farm and ranch operation on the edge of South Dakota’s Badlands. If you have hints to share, drop Paula a line at PennyWise, Box 518, Kadoka, SD 57543-0518 or email pennywise@goldenwest.net.

