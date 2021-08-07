What makes toenails thick?

Question: Not long ago, you wrote about toenails that were too thick to clip. I’ve had this problem and use a wide-jaw toenail clipper by Mehaz. It does the trick.

Not all hard, thick toenails are caused by fungal infections. I’ve been dealing with this for seven years on both my big and little toes.

My primary physician wasn’t concerned, saying it’s just cosmetic. Nonetheless, I tried lots of prescription and nonprescription medications, to no avail.

Recently, I saw a podiatrist who took specimens of the nails for analysis. The problem wasn’t fungal, but rather bacterial. He recommended an inexpensive antibacterial ointment such as Neosporin. It’s working wonders. Three of the nails are clear, and the fourth, the worst, has but a speck remaining.

Answer: The medical term for thickened nails is a tongue twister: onychauxis. Although thick, discolored nails are often caused by fungal infections, other conditions, such as psoriasis, can also create this problem.

One study found that 32% of patients with nail disorders did not have detectable fungi (Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, July 2021). In a different study, researchers used DNA sequencing and found that half of the toenail infections were bacterial (Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association, March 1, 2021).

A diagnostic workup makes sense, especially if the nail problem has not responded to standard treatments. Toenails grow slowly, so it can take months for them to grow out healthy.