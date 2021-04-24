 Skip to main content
Yesteryear: Weighing and cutting the meat
Yesteryear weighing meat

This picture of men cutting and weighing meat was taken around 1940-45 in the South Dakota State College meats laboratory, located in the basement of the Livestock Pavilion. This area of the building today is the office of the curator for the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum. 

 Submitted Photo

If you have Yesteryear photos or postcards that you’d like to share, please forward them to us at: Tri-State Neighbor, P.O Box 239, Tekamah, NE 68061. Or, send a photo along with its caption information by email to jager.robinson@lee.net.

To submit a photo to the Agricultural Heritage Museum’s archive, contact Carrie Van Buren at 605-688-4436, SDSU Box 601, Brookings, SD 57007 or carrie.vanburen@sdstate.edu.

