Your Health: Licorice binge could have been lethal

Question: I live in Mexico and love black licorice, but it’s almost impossible to find in my town. When I went to the U.S. for a visit, I bought a large quantity of it. Then I binged on licorice every day for about three weeks.

Around the end of that time, I developed an unrelenting headache. I checked my blood pressure, and it was high so I took an extra blood pressure pill. No luck. I eventually went to the emergency room when I couldn’t tolerate the headache.

They admitted me to the hospital for four days. My potassium was 2.5, and my blood pressure was 230/123. I had a CT scan and an MRI and was diagnosed with PRES (posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome). I have a history of high blood pressure and preeclampsia (high blood pressure during pregnancy).

No more licorice for me. I figured out the problem was due to the licorice, although the doctors seemed skeptical.

Answer: You were right on target. Licorice contains an ingredient called glycyrrhizin that can deplete potassium and raise blood pressure.

A surprisingly similar case report was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (Sept. 24, 2020), except that man died. The middle-aged construction worker had been eating a bag of licorice a day for three weeks. When he collapsed, his potassium level was so low that it triggered a fatal arrhythmia. His level, at 2.0, was only a little lower than yours (normal is 3.4 to 5.0).

•••

Question: I have a lot of gas every day. I take MiraLax every day to prevent constipation. It really works! Could it also be causing the gas?