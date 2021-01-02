Your Money: Balance the estate equally to avoid family discord

Dear Michael: We were reading your last article about how to go about preserving, not just our land, but some of our savings, as well. We have five children – not farming – and we’d like to make certain they all are treated exactly equally at the time of our death. Any money we have borrowed to any of our children will not become part of the estate as no notes have been signed. How do we make certain this is how things will go? – Don’t Want Any Fighting.
Dear Don’t Want Any Fighting: Isn’t that what every parent would want to know, before they die – that they have set up a plan where the children won’t fight with one another?
I always tell my clients two things. One, estate planning should lead to a plan where all of the children are already on board with it prior to your deaths. Two, I’m not here to make you rich – like a financial planner. I’m here to make certain that what you’ve worked for your whole life – if you don’t need it before you die – goes to your children.
One thing many clients do is set up an equalization account. It’s very important to not make your children partners in the ownership of anything upon your death. The nastiest, meanest fights within families come from trying to divide up jointly held assets upon the death of the parents.
Solution – always give separate assets to each child. If this is land, give them separate plots of land. If one of them later wants to sell, or borrow against or set up a hobby farm, they don’t have to get permission from four other people. If you give them the land jointly, you are guaranteeing a family fight sooner or later.
Of course, it’s never easy to get the plots exactly equal and things can change between now and your death on the value of these plots. As such, my clients like to set up another side account – not held in the parent’s names and not held in the children’s names outright. This is similar to a life estate on land – a quasi-joint ownership of these assets to protect it from Medicaid.
Clients usually use a life insurance contract to create these funds. These contracts can either be owned by all five kids – where the joint ownership will create issues with the children cashing it in early (they can’t do this without five signatures) and the necessary funds are guaranteed upon the death of the parents.
You also have a secondary agreement with the kids they will use these funds to make up the difference in values of the plots received by all the children. At the time of death, the plots are appraised, and the death benefits are used to make certain each child receives exactly the same dollar value in cash or land.
You can also use an irrevocable trust for this, but these can be difficult and cumbersome. In the case where you feel one or more of your children may face financial, marital or other difficulties, then the irrevocable trust is a good option.
A lot of farm families go through an awful lot to protect their farmland from being lost due to long-term care costs or estate taxation or other issues upon death. On the other hand, they do virtually nothing to protect their savings – which is odd. Why not protect and insure the second most valuable asset in your estate?
Some farm families have quite a bit in savings in other investments, savings accounts, qualified retirement accounts, etc. All of these assets will be a part of the probate of the estate upon your deaths. This means all your investments will be converted to someone else, or paid out to the heirs, or directed to a beneficiary. All of these savings will be subject to either income taxes, probate and legal fees, and/or sales commissions.
A smarter idea today is to use the investment income, the SEP RMDs (other than what you need for income) and move over some of your savings to a protected account – one that is protected from taxes, long-term care costs during your lifetime and avoids all probate. Properly used, you can avoid a lot of arguments within your family after your death.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.