Preparing for a good harvest

With the unofficial end of summer upon us, the fall harvest is quickly approaching and we are preparing for a good one.
The grain cart got a bath, fresh grease, and a new tarp. Our combine inspection turned up a few more items than anticipated, so we have spent the last several days tearing apart (and then rebuilding) various bearings, belts, chains, and sprockets.
The straw chopper had to be taken out, hauled to the local machinist, and rebalanced. We should be able to get all of the remaining combine maintenance completed this week. After that, the soybean header will get new guards, sections, fingers, fresh oil and grease, and a wash.
We finished our primary haying, and have spent a couple days mowing the sloughs, low ground, and some cattle lots. We also completed the water and electrical line placement for the new well, as well as set the tank on a new concrete pad.
The grandparents have spent several days updating the hunting lodge. Everything from new paint, to rugs, and bedspreads. Mila and Garrett spent two long days at the cousins’ helping them DNA test and pre-condition their calves.
Mila thinks it's the greatest when she gets to go sit on a horse with cousin Anna and help bring calves to the rounder.
Grandpa and Grandma’s garden has really started to produce. We just picked our second round of beans, and the green peppers are really coming on.
Mila and Lena have been big helpers for Grandma watering, and picking tomatoes. The carrots are about ready to harvest, and look huge.
We did a pumpkin patch this year, and I think they really liked their bed. We have some really nice looking jack-o-lantern prospects, or so say the girls.
We have only received one good rain since last writing, totaling just under an inch. A super beneficial rain that will add test weight to the corn, and help fill those pods on our soybeans.
The corn just dented here in the last 2-3 days, and many neighbors are firing up the silage cutters to put some cow chow in a pile.
We are looking forward to the upcoming week as we will be celebrating our oldest Mila turning 4 by hosting a combination birthday party, plus a baptism for Clarence.