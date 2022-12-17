Read this, then count your blessings

I used to say I was born a hundred years too late. I long for a simpler life, for the proverbial good old days.

I changed my tune when I read an autobiography by my husband’s grandmother.

For evidence that the good old days weren’t great, let me introduce you to the Christmases that Anna Swanson lived through as a prairie woman in Nebraska and South Dakota.

Kirk’s grandmother was born Anna Svensson in 1891 in Sweden. Orphaned at age 10, she was separated from her siblings and sent to work in a boarding house in a town southwest of Stockholm, where she scrubbed floors, carried wood and water, slopped hogs, and did a hundred other small jobs.

“Old maid Olga was a perfect cook … with not a spark of love, not a spark of sympathy,” Anna wrote. “She whipped me for things I did wrong and things I didn’t do.” When Anna was 15, a relative of one of the boarders arranged passage to America for her to work for the Petersons, a Swedish farm family in Greeley, Nebraska.

The Petersons had paid $100 for her passage “and I was to work that out, with no agreement as to how long,” Anna wrote in the book she began authoring in her 50s: “Orphan, Immigrant, Prairie Pioneer: Memories of My Life” (Studio 7 Printing & Graphics, River Falls, Wisconsin). Lacking much formal education, Anna’s prose took some deciphering by her daughter Lillian Evenson, who co-edited the book with Marjorie Carol in 1989, 14 years after Anna’s death.

The young Anna who came to America in 1906 was an unwitting indentured servant.

The Petersons had seven boys, ranging in ages from 2 to 18 when Anna arrived at their home in October 1906. She slept on a cornhusk mattress in a cold room. She was expected to cook with little or nothing; meals were meager for the entire family. “Such a Christmas in rich America,” she wrote with sarcasm. “There was no Christmas tree, and no preparations for Christmas. It was just like any other day; no lutefisk, no limpa bread, nothing …. I was so lonesome for Sweden at Christmas that I even would have been glad to go back to the boarding house for Christmas day.”

After three years of working for them, the family agreed to release Anna. In 1909, a neighbor boy, Will Swanson, took 18-year-old Anna to Lincoln where his sister found her a job as a housekeeper, nanny and cook. The next year, Anna and Will were married, and they moved to a rented farm in Miller, South Dakota.

“In the wintertime there were no eggs, as the hens stopped laying when it got cold … We were by now very poor. We could not afford to have butter on our bread as it had to be sold. One evening we churned five hours for four pounds of butter. Will and I had one butter sandwich each and the rest had to be sold for coffee, sugar and a little of this and that.”

Still, she sought to celebrate: “I did as much as the pocketbook allowed. We had butchered and so we had pickled pig feet and head cheese and plenty of meat and potatoes. We bought a few large candles to put in the windows. Will made candle holders from tin cans and we were up early to read the Christmas sermon and sang our hymns, all that we could remember. I felt like it was a holy Christmas (because) I too was with child.”

Over the next few years, Will raised cattle and crops while Anna tried to supplement their sporadic income. She and Will butchered poultry to be shipped by train to Chicago. She raised geese, turkeys, chickens and, for a short time, ducks.

“Ducks, I swore off; I'll never raise any more! Those ducks had tormented me so much. I sinned more on those ducks in one year than I had in 10 years. The drake was like a naughty child; he chased the chicken hens until he caught them, and then pulled out their feathers. Then he would go to his duck hens and talk to them with feathers in his nib. If we tried to punish him, he would go out in the pond.

“One day Will got his waiting boots on and went after him and it was goodbye, drake. We had roast duck, and peace in the chicken yard.

“War was raging in Europe. All we heard was the whole world would soon be in war…. Come Christmas season, Will said, ‘What a beautiful winter!’ I said, ‘Wait, winter isn't over yet.’ The very next day it began to snow, and snow, and snow. Everything got covered up with snow including all our feed out in the prairie.”

Christmases seemed to be fraught with hardship. One year, the whole family had pinkeye and had to stay away from church.

“My longing for Christmas across the ocean always got the best of me. I did all I could to make Christmas a happy time for mine, but in myself there was not much happiness. Will and I kept up the custom of early rising and singing.… We began to hope the day would come when we could attend early Christmas service at church again. Will and I had a hard time remembering the tunes of old hymns.”

In the fall of 1918, “I was ailing all during corn picking,” Anna wrote. “The war was over by November 11 … but there was a dark cloud on the horizon. America had an awful sickness in the East. Of course, we were hoping the flu would not come to Dakota.

“Still, Iowa had it, and it was spreading like wildfire. One time, coming home from town, Will didn't feel too good …. That was the 16th of December. I tried all there was to do, but Will had chill and fever all the time. I kept up day and night in my pregnant condition until I could go no more, then I called the doctor. The doctor could not do much, but he told me when he saw me, ‘Oh, you are pregnant; you sure will die. All the pregnant mothers die like flies.’”

The children caught the 1918 flu as well, and so did Anna. Even snow baths could not bring down Will’s 106-degree fever.

“One day I thought I saw no breathing. I threw myself on Will and said, ‘You are not going to leave me?’ Will looked up and said, ‘Oh, no.’ After three weeks of battle with death, and many prayers said for him, the fever broke. What was left of Will was just bones. It was 22 below zero with lots of snow…. That Christmas we were all in bed.

“We had one big job to do as soon as we could get out and that was to look after my summer chickens. They were forgotten and had to live the best they could when the flu struck us for a whole month. What a mess we found! They had made a trek to the corn cribs in the cold, cold weather and had frozen their feet and, not being able to walk, some had died.

“Oh, what goes on when the head of the family gets down; but the main thing was we were all alive. What if poultry was dead, just so our Papa was with us and getting well again. It took a whole month of rest and food. Oh, what that fever had done to once powerful Will. Now he had shortness of breath that he never had before … he tired so easy after that, but it was God's grace he lived at all.”

The next year, the Swansons bought 320 acres at Orient, South Dakota, at $65 an acre. After an auction to sell 20 steers and their stock hogs. Anna took stock of their finances:

“We had nine head of cattle, 15 head of horses and six head of hogs left after the sale, along with a set of machinery and lots of poultry. We looked back now over this last five years: When we came to this place (Miller), we started with $2,200 in debt. We paid it, and all at 10% interest. We'd had lots of hired help to pay, doctor expenses, rent to pay for hay land, and the horses we just bought. After the sale we had $7,000 clear. That $7,000 was a drop in a bucket. We had a debt of $12,000 which left us $1,000 or more interest a year to pay.”

Moving day was in March, on a day so warm that the snow melted, and the movers were forced abandon two loads of household furniture on the muddy road to Orient. Two blizzards hit before they could retrieve the furniture. “What a sorry mess …. The rug was ruined - wet through and through – the glue was gone from every chair, and so was the varnish. It was enough to make one cry.”

Anna writes of a slim Christmas in 1920. “I borrowed $5 from the bank to have a tooth pulled early in December. I paid 50 cents for having it pulled and bought the kids’ Christmas presents with the rest. I had to do that, or there would have been no Christmas presents that year.”

That year, they built a shed barn, “with room for 12 horses only: no room for cows or calves. If cows were in the barn, horses had to stay out, or vice versa.”

“Many times, I had to drive mother sow into the barn, keep her there, make a pen for her and watch so she didn’t get out until she settled down for getting a family. (Daughter) Nimey helped me there many a time. Ni, with a stick, at 5 years old, was brave; even if old mother sow was as tall as she was, she made her stay where she was supposed to be.”

Nimey was also milking cows at age 5. One year, rats overran the barn, even biting the tips of the ears off a living newborn calf.

One Christmas in the early 1920s, “Pa got kicked by a horse, so we all stayed home. I and (son) Roy (about 10 years old) did chores and was it cold - 22 below - and windy. The poor kid had to watch cows while I milked in the barn, and it was so cold, and we had so many clothes on that we got tired just wearing all those clothes. Will was laid up for two weeks and the pump froze up and the tanks all iced. Oh, what a winter! I was pregnant, too, and we all had colds.”

At Orient, the Swansons lost a baby daughter to whooping cough and the family suffered the drought, crop loss, hunger, and poverty of the Great Depression alongside their neighbors. In 1937, they moved to Genoa, Nebraska. “All were poor here, too; with a short crop and no prices – so we found company,” Anna wrote. “Everywhere was the same story.

“We were thankful to the government for their check of $30 a month. We had six hogs and I had six turkey hens, and nice gobbler and about 60 or 70 chickens. Now we had hopes of raising turkeys.

“Hope should be our farmer’s last name, and Despair.”

Kirk remembers, from boyhood visits to his grandmother’s house, that she kept a pear tree in the yard. That’s because when she stepped off the ship in New York at age 15, parched and hungry, a fellow traveler bought her a pear. She said it was the sweetest thing she had ever tasted; likely it represented the hope that sustained her throughout a hard life.

After that snapshot from the good old days, I believe I’ll stay in the 21st century, and count my blessings.