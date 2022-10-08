Reader tips continue ‘penny’ tradition

“I have always enjoyed reading Pennywise,” writes S.O. from Humboldt, S.D. “It was the first item I looked at in the Tri-State Neighbor.”

I agree, Mrs. O! The other day my friend admired a table in our entryway, so I explained that the whole thing was free. I had transformed my stepson’s wobbly dorm-room castoff by tightening its screws, then adding a coat of spray paint, decorative decals, and a few layers of urethane – all found in our basement storage. Pennywise columnist Paula would be proud, I thought.

Thanks to S.O. for sharing tips 1 through 5 below. They came at the perfect time, because I was having a rough month (more on that in a future column). Thanks to her, I wrote a column on deadline without staying up half the night.

1. I have a clear plastic shoe holder hanging in the back entry. In it I keep at least eight pairs of clean yellow chore gloves ready to be used. In other pockets I have items like pocketknives, putty knives, tape measure, string/twine, garden gloves, etc.

2. If you have ever tried to get onion smell off your hands here is the solution: Run water over your hands and rub them on your stainless-steel sink. Works every time.

3. For great buttered popcorn without the added fat and calories, spray butter-flavored pan spray on your popped corn before salting it. Yum!

4. You can make a homemade fly/bug catcher to hang on fruit trees. (I also have a couple hanging in the barn). Take a gallon milk jug and put 1 cup vinegar, 1 cup sugar, and a banana peel in it. Fill the jug 2/3 full of water, replace the lid and shake well. Cut a dime sized hole near the top. The flies will crawl in but can't crawl out. I use old wire clothes hangers to hang them in the trees.

5. In the spring I buy several children's butterfly nets at the local dollar store. I use them to rescue frogs from the window wells and to clean the bugs and other items from the stock tank by the barn.

Politeness saves money

You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar, the saying goes, and I have found it to be true. Like most people, I have sometimes goofed up, such as the time the bank account dipped below the minimum balance required to avoid a $25 monthly service fee. A polite, apologetic call was all it took to get a one-time forgiveness and the $25 reinstated.

Another time, my coffeemaker stopped working. In a call to the manufacturer. I confessed that it had been more than a year since I bought the machine, so the warrantee was past, but I was sad my machine had not held up longer than 15 months. The customer service rep took my information and mailed me a new machine for free. It even was a step up from the one I had bought.

Courtesy and truth go a long way.

I also keep my blood pressure down while waiting on hold by having a book nearby to read, or by emptying the dishwasher, dusting, and tidying up while waiting for a human to come on the line. Getting odd jobs done makes me much less resentful of the wait time.

Cell phone peace of mind

Worried about losing your cell phone? Here’s a way to alert a finder how to return it to you. Type or print a sign that says:

If found, please call

XXX-XXX-XXXX

or email

Reward if returned

Use the phone number of your landline, your office, or of a friend or family member who knows how to reach you. Take a photo or a screenshot of the sign, and then use that photo as the wallpaper on your lock screen.

If someone finds the phone and presses the home button, they will see the information without needing to get further into the phone.

This should work in most cases unless you’re the angler I know who dropped his phone down the ice-fishing hole.

Last I heard, the fish hadn’t returned the phone.